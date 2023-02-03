ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

President Joe Biden is coming to Tampa on Feb. 9 to talk about the economy

By Kirby Wilson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Zgua_0kbqGebE00
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. [ PATRICK SEMANSKY | AP ]

President Joe Biden is making a trip to Tampa on Feb. 9, the White House announced on Friday.

The Florida stop is scheduled for two days after Biden delivers the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. In that speech, he’s set to outline his policy priorities for the coming year and reflect on his administration’s work thus far. Among the points he plans to hit: the state of American wages, inflation and job growth.

In Tampa, Biden will discuss his “commitment to lowering healthcare costs and protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare,” White House officials wrote in a news release.

They did not offer other specifics about the trip.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP

President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wild Orchid Media

New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024

The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy