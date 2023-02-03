Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher steps down from USFL's Michigan Panthers, enters 'semi-retirement'

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher will not return to the USFL sidelines in 2023, he announced in a statement released by the Michigan Panthers.

The 64-year-old Fisher coached the Panthers to a 2-8 record and third-place finish in the USFL's North Division last season. It was Fisher's first head-coaching job since he was fired by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Fisher said he chose to step away from the Panthers to spend more time with family.

“I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to spend more time with my family, including our five grandbabies, and enjoying my semi-retirement to the fullest,” Fisher said in a release.

Fisher went 31-45-1 in five seasons as the Rams' head coach. He led the Tennessee Titans to a Super Bowl appearance in 1999 but lost to the Rams.

Mike Nolan named replacement

Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will replace Fisher.

Nolan last coached in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, serving one season as defensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy.

“We are honored to welcome Mike Nolan to the USFL family as the new head coach of the Michigan Panthers,” executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston said in the release. “When Coach Fisher informed us that he needed to step down, we immediately started the challenging process to find another experienced, charismatic leader to replace him while at the same time, create excitement for Michigan Panthers players and fans as we open our Detroit Hub to start USFL Year Two.

"Mike was the perfect fit for that role. He has coached for more than 30 years in the NFL. His extensive football knowledge and coaching experience will maximize his players’ talents and help them succeed at the professional level. We couldn’t have found a better fit for the Michigan Panthers and the USFL.”

The 2023 USFL season begins April 15.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher steps down from USFL's Michigan Panthers, enters 'semi-retirement'