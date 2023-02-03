ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Jury awards $1.1M to former magistrate who claims she was fired for being Jewish

By Paula Christian
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEEGW_0kbqGR4f00

A jury awarded a former magistrate more than $1.1 million on Friday, six years after she sued a Butler County judge for firing her because she is Jewish and requesting time off to celebrate the high holy days.

Kimberly Edelstein worked as a magistrate for Butler County Court of Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens for a few months in 2016, until she asked to use eight days of vacation time to celebrate the Jewish holidays. He fired her a few days later.

“I’m very grateful to God and for all of the people who supported me,” Edelstein said. “I hope this vindicates my reputation. I lost my career.”

Edelstein, who is a lawyer, represented herself during the two-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett, and testified about her experience.

“I was told, ‘you don’t fit in,’” Edelstein said. “I didn’t not fit in because of some personality issue. I didn’t fit in because I was a fundamentalist Jew among three fundamentalist Christians.”

In her closing statement, Edelstein described Stephens as an “extreme Christian,” and former pastor, and that two other members of his staff mocked her and made fun of her religion.

Edelstein worked for Stephens after Judge Patricia Oney retired in early 2016. When Edelstein told Stephens in July 2016 that she would need to take eight days off in October to observe Jewish high holy days, she said he reacted her request by yelling, “Holy cow, eight days,” and fired her days later.

Stephens' attorney, Linda Woeber, said he fired Edelstein because she wasn’t a team player, and offended and embarrassed other staff members

“She lost her job with Judge Stephens because she was difficult to work with,” Woeber said.

But jurors disagreed. They awarded Edelstein $835,000 in back pay, $250,000 in compensatory damages, and $35,000 in punitive damages.

Edelstein said she couldn’t find a new job because other public officials in Butler County were working behind the scenes, including Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, “trying to beat me down and make it difficult for me to find work."

Edelstein originally filed the lawsuit in 2017 against Stephens, Gmoser and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dan Ferguson in 2017, saying the men talked negatively about her, destroying her career.

A judge later dismissed Gmoser and Ferguson from the case, which was upheld by the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Edelstein said her EEOC complaint is still pending.

"We strongly believe the evidence at trial did not support the jury’s verdict, and we are considering our options," Woeber said.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Judge Hit With $1.1 Million Verdict Over Firing Jewish Employee

On Friday, a jury awarded Kimberly Edelstein — a former staff attorney and magistrate in Ohio — $1.1 million for her claims against Butler County Judge Greg S. Stephens. The award, which consists of $835,000 in back pay, $250,000 in compensatory damages, and $35,000 in punitive damages, was over allegations Edelstein, a Jewish attorney, was fired for requesting time for the Jewish High Holidays. The jury found Edelstein’s First Amendment right of free exercise was violated.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'

Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
BET

Attorneys For Jussie Smollett File Fifth Request For Extension to File Appeal on Hate Crime Conviction

The legal team behind former Empire star Jussie Smollett awaits a decision granting more time to file a brief with the court reviewing the actor’s conviction in 2021 that he faked a hate crime. The attorneys were due to submit arguments for Smollett’s appeal by this Wednesday, but have instead asked the 1st District Court of Appeals for a fifth extension.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
FLORIDA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
AOL Corp

Army officer pepper-sprayed by police gets $3,685 in $1 million lawsuit

A Black soldier in uniform who was pepper-sprayed in his car by Virginia police officers during a traffic stop has been awarded less than $4,000 in a million-dollar lawsuit against the two officers. The jury awarded 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario a total of $3,685 in the lawsuit against Windsor, Virginia,...
WINDSOR, VA
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
Detroit News

Feds rip unremorseful Kilpatrick's 'pastor' gig as they fight to supervise him

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick should stay under federal court supervision because he is remorseless, denies he is guilty of running a criminal enterprise out of City Hall and owes millions to taxpayers and other creditors, federal prosecutors said Friday. It appears Kilpatrick, 52, is trying to resume an affluent...
DETROIT, MI
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy