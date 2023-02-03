ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

TPD announces arrest in string of robberies on North Monroe Street

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hscI_0kbqGOfi00

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that it had made an arrest in relation to several robberies along North Monroe Street.

TPD said 33-year-old Kelvontae Odom was detained Friday and after an interview, detectives found probable cause to charge him with robbery of a Walgreens, attempted robbery and two counts of burglary of an occupied structure.

The first robbery occurred at the pharmacy store Walgreens on Thursday morning. During that incident, Odom allegedly implied that he had a firearm and ordered an employee to open a cash register. He left the scene on foot with money.

An investigation determined that the suspect was unarmed.

The second and third incidents occurred early Friday morning.

The first incident was at a Circle K gas station located on 1401 North Monroe Street.

Odom allegedly threatened to shoot a clerk and demanded money from the cash register. A security guard was approaching the store and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers then arrived at the scene, reviewed evidence and were able to identify the suspect.

A short time later, the suspect took money from an open register during a burglary at the Circle K located at 2683 North Monroe Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, Odom was still at the scene and taken into custody.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Officer arrested for domestic battery, police say

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. On Feb. 5, deputies responded to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, deputies say they spoke to the complainant, who was later identified as the victim.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WCTV

Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Tallahassee police investigating three weekend shootings, 2 with injuries

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three shootings that occurred over the weekend. None of the incidents involved life-threatening injuries. At 10:37 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived at the 4000 block of Weatherby Court where they found a teenage boy who was shot in what police determined was a drug exchange.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Jackson County Monday. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance, but the suspect, Ricky L. Schrader, fled before they arrived. The victim told deputies that Schrader was armed with a knife and axe handle.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Feb. 6

Tallahassee police responded to a shooting Saturday morning where one person was injured. The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Volusia Street. No arrests have yet been made and the one injured man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. A major cyber attack at TMH forced to send...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
CAIRO, GA
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Timothy Burnett on Charges of Petit Theft and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling

On January 24, 2023, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a pressure washer theft in the Lovedale community. Through video surveillance, Timothy Burnett was quickly identified as a suspect. Investigators made contact with Burnett at his home, where they recovered the stolen pressure washer and...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
infosecurity-magazine.com

Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected

A major hospital in northern Florida reported a security issue on Friday that forced the shutdown of its IT network and the consequent diversion of some emergency medical services (EMS) patients and cancellation of surgeries. Writing in a blog post on Friday, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it was following existing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy