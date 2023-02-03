Public weighs in on bill that would speed up school funding

Related
Lamont, lawmakers strike deal to renew CT budget controls
CT Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers agreed to renew CT budget controls for another decade, but plans for school funding grants are on hold.
Bill banning official use of ‘Latinx’ in Connecticut faces scrutiny
Members of the Hispanic and Latin American communities disagree with a proposal that would ban the term “Latinx” from the state’s official vocabulary.
CT legislators need to re-evaluate police priorities and accountability
How can Connecticut in good conscience push to pay police officers more without ensuring greater accountability measures?
PODCAST: Connecticut prison advocates oppose new DOC oversight panel appointments
CT Mirror's Jaden Edison talks about his article on members of the CT Department of Correction's advisory committee who advocates say have ties to the DOC.
Bad appointments failing those in Connecticut’s prisons
It becomes clear to those of us who work to create humanitarian change to a system based on enslavement that our voices and the voices of incarcerated people and their families will not be hear
Locked out: Barriers to affordable housing for survivors of domestic violence
It is time that Connecticut moves away from its history of segregation and provides access to safe and affordable housing for all families.
Provide adequate funding for ALL schools. Pass HB5003
All Connecticut schools are not created equally.
Housing committee public hearing brings focus to homelessness
Proposed bills would further fund the state's homeless response system and establish a right to housing in Connecticut.
CT to receive $18 million federal grant to address homelessness
The grant will help provide services to people who are living outdoors. The money comes at a time when homelessness is on the rise in CT.
Lamont unveils plan to cancel billions in CT medical debt
The plan involves working with a nonprofit organization that buys medical debt from hospitals at extreme discounts and then cancels the debt.
CHART: College-educated adults in CT vs. other states
In 2012, CT ranked 4th nationwide with 36.2% of adults holding a bachelor's degree or higher. The state's ranking has since dropped to 6th.
MAP: Percentage of ‘cost-burdened’ households in each Connecticut town
As of 2021, 34% of CT households are "cost-burdened," meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Here's the percentage in each town.
Connecticut anti-trans bill a thinly veiled threat
We can be pretty sure this bill won’t pass, since we have a Democratic majority, but this bill is meant to be a statement from Republicans: “If we were in power here, this is what we would do.”
CHART: CT high school graduation rates are improving
From the 2010-11 school year to 2020-21, CT's four-year graduation rate increased 6.9 percentage points. See how your school performed.
Looney times at the Connecticut legislature
A number of bills this session would affect our state’s transportation laws -- including one on unhelmeted motorcycle fatalities.
Before unity, Lamont must confront challenges facing CT
It is good for Lamont to chart a hopeful and unifying course for his second term. But, let’s not do so by avoiding the persistent and central challenges facing our state and nation.
Should grocery stores sell wine in Connecticut? Public hearing goes 6 hours
Supporters of CT grocery stores selling cider and wine said current laws are outdated. Opponents argued the bill would hurt local business owners.
CHART: CT’s greenhouse gas emissions have fallen, but state not on track to meet goal
In the past decade, overall greenhouse gas emissions in CT have dropped, but certain sectors are delaying the state's goals.
MAPS: How has political affiliation in CT’s towns changed from 2012-2022?
From 2012-2022, Democrats went from being the largest voting group in 18 CT towns to 28. Republicans went from carrying seven towns to five.
CHART: Connecticut’s top six rankable leading causes of death
In CT, the leading rankable causes of death from 2010 through 2020 include heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents and strokes, data shows.
