ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

CBP officers seize fentanyl, cocaine worth nearly a half million dollars

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, working at the Ysleta Port of Entry, intercepted nearly 13 pounds of fentanyl and more than 44 pounds of cocaine, valued at more than $450,000, during three separate incidents. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces sees January gas rate hike

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Many Las Cruces residents were shocked to see a 50% increase on their gas bill last month. “It was a $160 difference and I had never seen or heard of anything about that, never had that happen here or any other place that we’ve lived so I was not a happy camper,” […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy