Broncos HC Sean Payton Puts Chiefs on Notice Ahead of Super Bowl
Sean Payton knows how to read a room. On Monday, at the tail end of his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, Payton revealed that he's obligated to make a couple more FOX Sports appearances leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. With the Broncos' hated AFC West rival — the Kansas City Chiefs — representing the Conference in the Super Bowl vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Payton made it clear which team he'll be rooting for.
Report: Saints Receive Raiders’ Permission to Interview Derek Carr
The Saints reportedly received permission to invite Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for a visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carr’s visit to New Orleans comes as the Las Vegas reportedly gave the four-time Pro Bowler permission on Friday to speak with teams that agreed to meet the terms that the team is seeking in a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Las Vegas Raiders permit Derek Carr to visit Bucs’ Division Rival
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on after Tom Brady retired to open February. At this point, the Buccaneers only have one quarterback under contract - Kyle Trask, who has yet to prove anything legitimate at the NFL level. However, the team was recently deemed the favorite for Las Vegas...
Browns Senior Bowl Takeaways: Defense
The NFL Draft process is full swing with the completion of the All Star games and the Reese's Senior Bowl in particular showcased a number of defensive options that could be appealing to the Cleveland Browns. In addition to reviewing how some players the Browns might be targeting this week...
Former NBA Star, Philly Native Rasheed Wallace Rooting for Chiefs
While Rasheed Wallace played for six different teams in his NBA career after playing at North Carolina under legendary coach Dean Smith, some might forget that the four-time All-Star is a Philadelphia native. Wallace was a dominant player at Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, where he received myriad accolades....
Alex Smith on Mahomes’s Rookie Year QB Dinners and Osmosis
For one quarterback, 2017 marked the beginning; for the other, the beginning of an end. But tension? No. Not between Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and the rookie his team had traded up for. Patrick Mahomes could play. Smith could help him play better, faster—if, that is, he wanted to mentor rather than stave off.
Top 3 Offensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — We're rapidly approaching the NFL's free agency period, which starts on March 15. With that in mind, here are three positions that I believe the Tennessee Titans need to look at addressing in 2023. Let's break down their roster at wide receiver, on the interior or the...
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny Returning After Injury?
On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
How Many Buckeyes in PFF’s Top 100 Players in NFL Draft?
The Ohio State Buckeyes are working hard in the recruiting process to improve on a season where they missed out yet again on a chance at a National Championship. On the flip side of the recruiting process is the turnover of players each year due to graduation, the transfer portal or the NFL Draft.
Colts Owner Provides Update on Head Coach Search
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching nearly a month in the search for their next head coach. Through a massive amount of first-round interview requests (14 total) and now, second-round interviews (eight total), it has been a long and drawn-out process that even general manager Chris Ballard hinted at happening, saying that he’d be perfectly fine going “into mid-February” with the coaching search.
Chargers to Commanders: TE Gerald Everett on Washington’s Free Agency Radar?
The Washington Commanders are in need of a tight end upgrade this offseason. The group of Logan Thomas, Armani Rogers, John Bates and Cole Turner combined for 60 catches, 518 yards and two touchdowns. This should make the Commanders interested in signing a potential top tight end in free agency.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Has ‘Plenty of Positive Tape’, Says Former Pro Bowl RB
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson ended his rookie campaign with a sense of belonging. After missing out on the first four games due to the shooting incident, Robinson quickly found his groove in Scott Turner's offense. Such was his ability and form throughout the year, Robinson has landed on...
Steelers Can’t Make Second Wrong Call at QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this...
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers might have won this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am with his partner Ben Silverman, but not everyone thinks the victory is legitimate, including PGA Tour player Keith Mitchell. Following the conclusion of play on Sunday afternoon, Mitchell made it clear that he wasn’t buying the quarterback’s adjusted handicap...
