Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are returning home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder, with whom LA is actively jockeying for play-in tournament position. The Thunder, led by team president Sam Presti, would probably be more than happy to tank into a high-quality lottery pick yet again this summer, but unless (until?) All-Star OKC point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shut down by the team for a bogus injury yet again during the season's home stretch, they may just stay in the playoff hunt.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO