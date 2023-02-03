Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Warriors vs. Thunder
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the OKC Thunder on Sunday night in what will be their first game since Steph Curry went down with a lower leg injury. The good news for the Warriors, is that Curry is their only major injury absence, with Andre Iguodala being the only other player ruled out for this game.
Centre Daily
Report: Kevin Durant Not Expected to Be Dealt By Deadline
The Toronto Raptors can give up on the Kevin Durant dream at least for now. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly amid ongoing conversations with the 34-year-old superstar and have told inquiring teams that they do not plan to trade Durant ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Skip Bayless Criticizes LeBron James Speech After Breaking NBA Scoring Record
LeBron James ended his thank-you speech with an exhausted, seemingly inadvertent expletive. I think given the weight of the accomplishment, it's pretty forgivable. But professional Fox Sports irritant Skip Bayless does not agree with me. What a totally on-brand move for this reptilian piece of work. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
Centre Daily
How Kyrie Irving being traded to the Dallas Mavericks impacts the Indiana Pacers
Kyrie Irving has been officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks. The Brooklyn Nets sent Irving, along with Markieff Morris, to the Mavs in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first round draft pick, and second round draft compensation. This is far and away the most significant trade...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Betting Big On LeBron James To Make History
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are returning home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder, with whom LA is actively jockeying for play-in tournament position. The Thunder, led by team president Sam Presti, would probably be more than happy to tank into a high-quality lottery pick yet again this summer, but unless (until?) All-Star OKC point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shut down by the team for a bogus injury yet again during the season's home stretch, they may just stay in the playoff hunt.
Centre Daily
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers might have won this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am with his partner Ben Silverman, but not everyone thinks the victory is legitimate, including PGA Tour player Keith Mitchell. Following the conclusion of play on Sunday afternoon, Mitchell made it clear that he wasn’t buying the quarterback’s adjusted handicap...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
