Kyrie Irving and 'Hélà,' explained: Why Nets star includes Native American name in Twitter, Instagram posts

Kyrie Irving Drops Major Truth Bomb On His Relationship With Kevin Durant After Shocking Trade Request
Kyrie reveals his current standing with Kevin Durant.
thesource.com
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
NBA insider says Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai didn’t want to send Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers
After Irving's trade request, the Nets owner wasn't apparently doing him any favors.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Shocking Trade Rumor About Kevin Durant
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith noted that the Boston Celtics could trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”
The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert
As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams Get Into Nasty Back-And-Forth Over Kyrie Irving
Things got personal on ‘First Take’ between Smith and Williams.
Kevin Durant's True Feelings On Playing With Ben Simmons After Kyrie Irving Trade
NBA Insider reveals KD's thoughts on Ben Simmons.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
NBA Fans Slam LeBron James For Calling Himself The GOAT: "MJ Never Had To Say That."
LeBron James claimed he's the best player to set foot on an NBA court, but fans weren't having it.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie had priceless reaction to learning of return to Nets
When trades go down in professional sports, things move quickly. Sometimes so quickly that players involved find out the news with the rest of the world. The Athletic's Shams Charania remains the most plugged-in person in the NBA -- even more than the players. After the Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie...
Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram
Speculation is spreading that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have broken up after she allegedly unfollowed the rapper-songwriter on Instagram. On Sunday (Feb. 5), fans began to notice Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram account shows she is not following Pardi. While it is unclear if she was ever following her partner of over two years in the first place, the revelation sparked rumors on social media that the two entertainers have called it quits.
Ice-T Was Initially Hesitant To Perform During GRAMMYs Hip-Hop Tribute
Ice-T was one of the many beloved rappers to blaze the 2023 GRAMMYs stage during its Hip-Hop 50th anniversary tribute performance. The 64-year-old has now revealed that he was initially hesitant to make the trip and be part of the momentous occasion. “Questlove calls me up and he says, ‘All right, you gotta come to L.A. this weekend… It’s a big performance, I got you in the lineup,'” the Law & Order star told ET. “And I was still hesitant ’cause it’s a long travel, but then he says, ‘You don’t want to be sitting at home watching this show, saying you should’ve been there....
Lakers News: Insider Reveals Trade Offer LA Made To Brooklyn For Kyrie Irving
LA’s package wasn’t enough for Brooklyn.
