Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat
There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
LeBron James’ net worth in 2023
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s […] The post LeBron James’ net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch
All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline
It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade. One of those […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record
LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made. Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would […] The post Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason a Kyrie Irving trade with Lakers never happened
The reason the Brooklyn Nets ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks may have more to do with Nets owner Joe Tsai than the offer from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers reportedly offered both of their tradable first-round picks (2027, 2029) to the Nets — and possibly promising youngsters Austin Reaves and Max Christie — but Tsai did not want Irving to get his wish and reunite with LeBron James.
Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
Dorian Finney-Smith is well-loved by the Dallas Mavericks fan base, so imagine the heartbreak that many felt when the Mavs opted to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets along with Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple picks for Kyrie Irving. While Irving is obviously a talented player, many fans thought that the team shouldn’t have dealt Finney-Smith […] The post Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Just didn’t work out’: Kyrie Irving gets brutally honest on relationship with Kevin Durant after Nets-Mavs trade
Do you remember when Kyrie Irving said that he had no intention of leaving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets? He uttered these words just last summer when he opted into his player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. Well, little did we know that that promise actually had an expiration date.
1 last-minute trade Celtics must make before 2023 deadline
The Boston Celtics have cooled off a bit since their extremely hot start to the 2022-23 season, but they still remain the team to beat in the Eastern Conference for the time being. Heading into the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, they don’t necessarily have to make a trade, but they have a few areas on their roster that could use some reinforcements.
VIDEO: Lakers star LeBron James drops F-Bomb speech after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t hold back his emotion after he finally broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, so much so that he even dropped the F-Bomb in his message to the fans after accomplishing the feat. James needed 36 points on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points. […] The post VIDEO: Lakers star LeBron James drops F-Bomb speech after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Blazers would regret
The Portland Trail Blazers have shown glimpses of becoming a playoff contender this season, like many other Western Conference teams. However, they’ve generally been very inconsistent. The NBA trade deadline is coming this week, and the Blazers are well outside the playoff picture. However, they could be ready to make other roster adjustments before the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.
Nets finalizing trade with Kings after Kyrie Irving deal
The Brooklyn Nets indeed aren’t done making moves before the trade deadline after sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week. Unfortunately for both the Sacramento Kings and league die-hards across the globe, though, their next trade seems poised to involve a different Brooklyn forward than Kevin Durant. The Kings are “finalizing” a […] The post Nets finalizing trade with Kings after Kyrie Irving deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 2 stipulations that won’t pause Lakers Thunder game if LeBron James passes Kareem
Pretty much the entire sporting world is on high alert on Tuesday as LeBron James looks to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder. We all fully expect the NBA to acknowledge that momentous occasion if and when LeBron actually does it on Tuesday night. However, it seems that there could be a couple of major hiccups that are standing in the way.
