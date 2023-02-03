Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

Best seasons in Buffalo Bills history

With over a century of history that dates back to 1920, the NFL has plenty of memorable seasons.

In the 2016 season, for instance, Tom Brady was suspended his first four games before he orchestrated a miraculous 28-3 comeback to cap the year in the Super Bowl. Then there's the 1985 Chicago Bears and their Super Bowl Shuffle . The 2004 season saw a trio of astounding feats, with Peyton Manning breaking Dan Marino's long-standing passing touchdown record, a rookie quarterback leading Pittsburgh to a 15-1 record, and Philadelphia's Terrell Owens lighting up the league at wide receiver before a broken leg ended his regular season. The strike seasons of 1982 and 1987 were memorable in their own, unique ways , too. And who could forget the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only team to win a Super Bowl with a perfect record.

It's hard to single out the best NFL season—and harder still to try and qualify or quantify what "best" really is.

But what about the best seasons of a single team? Can we determine the best seasons in a team's history?

To a degree, that's quantifiable, and where this list comes in. Stacker compiled the top 10 best seasons in Buffalo Bills history using Pro-Football-Reference.com data that goes back to the first NFL season in 1920. Seasons were ranked based on how far the team progressed in the playoffs in a particular year. Any ties were broken first by each season's regular season record, then by net points per game. Supplemental data points include the team's head coach and, for years after 1931, top passers, rushers, and receivers of specific seasons.

Read on through to find out which seasons count as the Buffalo Bills' best. Of course, there's wiggle room to define what makes a season one of the "best"—take a peek below to see if you agree with how the rankings played out.

#10. 1980

- Regular season record: 11-5

- Playoffs: Lost in divisional round

- Points per game: 20.0

- Opponent points per game: 16.3

- Net points per game: 3.8

- Head coach: Chuck Knox

- Top passer: Joe Ferguson

- Top rusher: Joe Cribbs

- Top receiver: Jerry Butler

#9. 1966

- Regular season record: 9-4-1

- Playoffs: Lost in conference championship

- Points per game: 25.6

- Opponent points per game: 18.2

- Net points per game: 7.4

- Head coach: Joe Collier

- Top passer: Jack Kemp

- Top rusher: Bobby Burnett

- Top receiver: Elbert Dubenion

#8. 1988

- Regular season record: 12-4

- Playoffs: Lost in conference championship

- Points per game: 20.6

- Opponent points per game: 14.8

- Net points per game: 5.8

- Head coach: Marv Levy

- Top passer: Jim Kelly

- Top rusher: Thurman Thomas

- Top receiver: Andre Reed

#7. 2020

- Regular season record: 13-3

- Playoffs: Lost in conference championship

- Points per game: 31.3

- Opponent points per game: 23.4

- Net points per game: 7.9

- Head coach: Sean McDermott

- Top passer: Josh Allen

- Top rusher: Devin Singletary

- Top receiver: Stefon Diggs

#6. 1992

- Regular season record: 11-5

- Playoffs: Lost in Super Bowl

- Points per game: 23.8

- Opponent points per game: 17.7

- Net points per game: 6.1

- Head coach: Marv Levy

- Top passer: Jim Kelly

- Top rusher: Thurman Thomas

- Top receiver: Andre Reed

#5. 1993

- Regular season record: 12-4

- Playoffs: Lost in Super Bowl

- Points per game: 20.6

- Opponent points per game: 15.1

- Net points per game: 5.4

- Head coach: Marv Levy

- Top passer: Jim Kelly

- Top rusher: Thurman Thomas

- Top receiver: Andre Reed

#4. 1991

- Regular season record: 13-3

- Playoffs: Lost in Super Bowl

- Points per game: 28.6

- Opponent points per game: 19.9

- Net points per game: 8.8

- Head coach: Marv Levy

- Top passer: Jim Kelly

- Top rusher: Thurman Thomas

- Top receiver: Andre Reed

#3. 1990

- Regular season record: 13-3

- Playoffs: Lost in Super Bowl

- Points per game: 26.8

- Opponent points per game: 16.4

- Net points per game: 10.3

- Head coach: Marv Levy

- Top passer: Jim Kelly

- Top rusher: Thurman Thomas

- Top receiver: Andre Reed

#2. 1965

- Regular season record: 10-3-1

- Playoffs: Won AFL championship

- Points per game: 22.4

- Opponent points per game: 16.1

- Net points per game: 6.2

- Head coach: Lou Saban

- Top passer: Jack Kemp

- Top rusher: Wray Carlton

- Top receiver: Bo Roberson

#1. 1964

- Regular season record: 12-2

- Playoffs: Won AFL championship

- Points per game: 28.6

- Opponent points per game: 17.3

- Net points per game: 11.3

- Head coach: Lou Saban

- Top passer: Jack Kemp

- Top rusher: Cookie Gilchrist

- Top receiver: Elbert Dubenion