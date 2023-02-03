ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interion Helps Singaporean Firms Reduce up to 90% of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions by Using Renewable Diesel from Neste

advancedbiofuelsusa.info
 4 days ago
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

Australian and German Joint Funding Deal to Stimulate Hydrogen Production

(Innovation News Network) A joint funding deal will unite Australian innovation with German expertise to accelerate renewable hydrogen production. — Australia and Germany are increasing research into renewable hydrogen production through a joint $100m funding deal. The deal, which is part of the German-Australian Hydrogen Innovation and Technology Incubator – HyGATE, will include funding for four joint projects, including the world’s first solar methanol plant and 10 MW hydrogen electrolysed that will tap into the country’s first major solar thermal project in Port Augusta, South Australia. Two of the green hydrogen projects represent the final stage of what could be gigawatt-scale projects in Queensland and New South Wales.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

ePURE: Data Shows EU Must Promote Update of Biofuels

(ePURE/Ethanol Producer Magazine) The EU is still overly reliant on fossil fuels for transport and Member States are lagging behind in efforts to promote renewable energy sources such as sustainable biofuels, according to new EU data. The new figures confirm the importance of preserving a role in Fit for 55 policies for proven solutions such as crop-based biofuels to meet ambitious climate goals.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

ABPDU’s Gas Capture Capability Enables Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Molecule

By Katy Christiansen (Argonne National Laboratory) … However, producing these fuels is a tricky biological process. Some important aviation fuel molecules are volatile, meaning they evaporate at room temperature. During the fermentation process, these volatile molecules leave the fermenter as a gas, and then must be recaptured. “We began...

