Australian and German Joint Funding Deal to Stimulate Hydrogen Production
(Innovation News Network) A joint funding deal will unite Australian innovation with German expertise to accelerate renewable hydrogen production. — Australia and Germany are increasing research into renewable hydrogen production through a joint $100m funding deal. The deal, which is part of the German-Australian Hydrogen Innovation and Technology Incubator – HyGATE, will include funding for four joint projects, including the world’s first solar methanol plant and 10 MW hydrogen electrolysed that will tap into the country’s first major solar thermal project in Port Augusta, South Australia. Two of the green hydrogen projects represent the final stage of what could be gigawatt-scale projects in Queensland and New South Wales.
ABPDU’s Gas Capture Capability Enables Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Molecule
By Katy Christiansen (Argonne National Laboratory) … However, producing these fuels is a tricky biological process. Some important aviation fuel molecules are volatile, meaning they evaporate at room temperature. During the fermentation process, these volatile molecules leave the fermenter as a gas, and then must be recaptured. “We began...
US, Brazil to Join India’s Global Push to Boost Biofuels Demand
ByRakesh Sharma (Bloomberg) Alliance will encourage use of organic waste to produce fuel; Details to be outlined during major energy forum in Bengaluru — The US and Brazil, two of the world’s largest biofuels markets, are joining an India-led initiative that will aim to boost demand for the lower-emissions energy source.
