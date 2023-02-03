ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

L Catterton in Talks to Acquire A.P.C.: Sources

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2TAW_0kbqBJ9S00

PARIS — French American private equity giant L Catterton is in talks to acquire ready-to-wear brand A.P.C. , sources confirmed to WWD.

The French denim stalwart founded by Jean Touitou in 1987 enlisted investment bank Rothschild & Co. to seek a buyer back in December.

More from WWD

A.P.C. has 80 corporate-owned stores and is present in 350 multibrand brand doors around the world. In 2021, the company’s turnover was 82 million euros. Based on those turnover numbers, the valuation would be in the $100 million to $150 million range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vDbP_0kbqBJ9S00
A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou and Justin Saunders of Jjjjound.

The U.S.-headquartered L Catterton was formed in 2016 when consumer specialist Catterton joined forces with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chief executive officer Bernard Arnault ’s Groupe Arnault. The resulting company bills itself as “the largest, diversified consumer-dedicated private equity firm in the world,” and has its fingers in several fashion pies.

The investment company made a strategic investment in Danish brand Ganni in 2017, which was reported to be on the block for $700 million in June 2022. At the time, the firm hired French bank Lazard to handle the sale process, which was said to attract interest from Chinese buyers. No deal has been announced.

It invested in French outerwear brand Jott in 2021, and in two years doubled the company’s turnover to 150 million euros. It took a majority stake in Italian brand Etro the same year, in a deal valued at 500 million euros .

L Catterton’s fashion investments have included ba&sh, Birkenstock, Charles & Keith, Everlane, Gant, Gentle Monster, Halston Apparel Group Inc., Pepe Jeans, Savage x Fenty, Sandro and Maje parent company SMCP, and more.

L Catterton offloaded its stake in French contemporary brand ba&sh to investment group HLD in March 2022. The investment group had invested in the company in 2015. During that time it embarked upon an aggressive global expansion strategy, adding 200 points of sale in six years.

The private equity giant enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to explore an initial public offering with a valuation of $3 billion to $4 billion in February 2022 but the IPO never materialized given the turmoil in global stock markets last year and into 2023.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

LVMH’s Nona Source Names First Ambassadors

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s deadstock repurposing platform Nona Source has launched its first ambassador program featuring four young designers under the moniker “Mindful Creatives Collective.” Cecilie Bahnsen, Karoline Vitto, Nensi Dojaka and Victor Weinsanto will promote circularity and more responsible fashion by incorporating the archive textiles from LVMH’s luxury houses into their work. The ambassadors will use the fabrics selected by Nona Source throughout 2023 to create “low impact” garments within their collections.More from WWDWeinsanto RTW Spring 2023Weinsanto RTW Spring 2023S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win at The Standard London [Photos] “I am very happy to open a new chapter of...
WWD

Rimowa Teams With Palace on Limited-edition Suitcase

The LVMH-owned German luxury suitcase-maker Rimowa is teaming with London-based cult brand Palace for the first time on a limited-edition suitcase. It will drop on Feb. 10, across both brands’ stores worldwide, online and at Dover Street Market London and Los Angeles. The collaboration resulted in Rimowa’s Original Cabin style being covered in the artwork of a dystopic desert landscape designed by the team at Palace. The artwork depicts a nomadic figure walking toward a chrome monolith, appearing to be watched over by a sand sculpture of a woman. More from WWDFirst Look at Palace x Harrods Christmas CapsuleAll the Pieces...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst, Chloé CEO Detail Progress on Their Long-term ‘Mission’

The Gabriela Hearst-fueled turnaround at Chloé is gathering steam — while heating up the planet as little as possible. Revenues at the Paris-based fashion house have risen 60 percent in the two years since the designer took up the creative helm, with low-impact Nama sneakers, recycled denim and linen Woody tote bags among items selling briskly — and all leaving a small environmental footprint.More from WWDGabriela Hearst Men's Fall 2023Chloé Pre-Fall 2023Front Row at Chloe RTW Spring 2023 Hearst said she’s eagerly awaiting the results of a third-party audit that should prove Chloé has lowered its carbon footprint and aided biodiversity, even...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

PARIS — Beefing up its global management to support ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and Asia, Vestiaire Collective on Wednesday revealed the appointment of two female executives. The luxury resale platform has tapped Samina Virk as chief executive officer for North America, while Marie-Christin Oebel has been named global chief marketing officer. Both will also be joining the executive committee.More from WWDNew York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part ThreeA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two In a statement about their appointments, Moizant lauded the two executives’ experience and said the they...
WWD

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Benno Dorer hasn’t wasted any time rolling up his sleeves as interim chief executive officer of VF Corp. Dorer, who moved into the corner office after Steve Rendle abruptly left the company in December, said VF would cut its dividend, explore the sale of its “non-core” backpack business, cut costs and eliminate “non-strategic” spending, while continuing to focus on the consumer with targeted investments.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards made their return Sunday, giving us the most spirited and out there of the awards season programming. While actors promoting their movies can tend to go Old Hollywood glam, the Grammys are historically rich with wild personal fashion moments. To that end, music’s biggest acts walked the carpet at this evening’s ceremony in their fashionable finest, and here we break down the best of the best. The 2023 Grammy Award nominees include: More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance Film Festival 2023 Red...
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
NEW YORK STATE
newtraderu.com

Who is the Richest Person in the World? (2023)

According to Forbes, Bernard Arnault is a French businessman who currently holds the title of the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of $213.1 billion. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Bernard Arnault’s life and business career and examine his impact on the luxury industry. It will cover his background information, rise to success, and current status as the wealthiest person in the world.
WWD

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger’s Expansion Move, Canada Goose and Union LA Pair Up for Collection

EXPANSION MODE: Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger has teamed up with Titan Industries to fuel expansion for her Dee Ocleppo Collection. The partnership will launch with footwear and expand into other categories, including handbags, cashmere and silk accessories, according to the companies.More from WWDDee and Tommy Hilfiger Host Walkabout DinnerInside the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New YorkNew York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part One Titan will also handle sourcing, manufacturing and logistics to expand the collection’s offerings and increase business overall domestically and internationally. “When I was presented with the opportunity to partner up with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, I didn’t hesitate,” Joe Ouaknine, chief executive...
WWD

Adele Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Velvet Louis Vuitton Dress With Statement Ruffles at Grammy Awards 2023

After a six-year hiatus, Adele returned to the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in a burgundy Louis Vuitton ruffled dress.   Her album “30” received seven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for “Easy on Me.”  More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2023 Grammy AwardsGrammy's 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: All The LooksCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra Stripes She amplified the glamour with jewels by Tiffany & Co., including diamond earrings and diamond rings. For beauty, she stayed true to her iconic retro-inspired style with pronounced eyeliner in black and eyeshadow in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CoinTelegraph

Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried

Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Tan France Joins Express as Lead Stylist

Fashion retailer Express has named television personality and entrepreneur Tan France as its new lead stylist for the Express Styling Community. France has been a longtime brand partner of Express, and in his new role, he will lead Express style editors through style mentorship, personal coaching and skill-building programs. France will further Express’ style editors program through brand activations and events.
WWD

Textile Innovation Company Byborre Raises 16.9 Million Euros in Series B Funding

PARIS — Amsterdam-based textile innovation company Byborre is stepping up its expansion plans, thanks to a 16.9 million-euro Series B funding round.  The round was led by the impact investment Invest-NL and tech-focused VP Capital funds, with participation from new and returning investors including Shift Invest, the Amsterdam Climate and Energy Fund (AKEF), as well as a group of seasoned industry experts and entrepreneurs that includes Charlie MacGregor, founder of hybrid hospitality brand The Social Hub; Henk Jan Beltman, cofounder of Dutch ethically led confectionery brand Tony’s Chocolonely; and Patrick Munsters, an 30-year industry veteran with a track record as creative...
WWD

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

The Grammys are easily one of the most fun red carpets in Hollywood, and Sunday they made their return, bringing out music’s biggest acts. Performing at the 2023 awards are stars like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras and Luke Combs. Below, here are some of the 2023 nominees and above all the looks you need to see from the red carpet. More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Record Of...
WWD

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, for Now

David Simon likes his position in retail — a kind of side hustle for his mall giant Simon Property Group — but he’s content to be the one accepting the rent payments and doesn’t expect to buy more retailers in the near term.  In part, that’s because the business of being a landlord is paying up for Simon. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the real estate group’s net income increased 33.9 percent to $673.8 million, or...
WWD

WWD

46K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy