ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana residents claimed to see Chinese balloon ‘hovering’ for extended periods of time; US says balloon ‘intentional’

By Mary Beth Dickson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nG7A_0kbqAvHv00

Multiple eyewitness reports from people on the ground in Montana said they saw the Chinese high-altitude balloon hover in place on Thursday.

The U.S. government officially released a statement Friday afternoon that officials consider the balloon’s entry into Northern America “intentional.”

The Pentagon issued a statement Friday that said the balloon is expected to remain over U.S. airspace “for a few days.”

Santa Fe County Sheriff offering bonus for new deputies

The balloon was drifting at an altitude of 60,000 feet “somewhere over the center” of the country Friday.

The balloon is being tracked and had been seen over Montana, home to some of the United States’ nuclear missile silos.

The Billings Logan International airport airspace was closed down for several hours Wednesday afternoon according to Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling.

“The Salt Lake City FAA tower shut down 50 square miles of air space over the Livingston area fly zone but it was later reopened without incident,” Ketterling said.

The Biden Administration has indefinitely postponed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing following the determination that U.S. sovereignty was violated by, what it identified as, the Chinese reconnaissance balloon. It had been spotted and tracked above the continental U.S., the State Department said Friday.

Story continues below:

The craft, which appears to have high-tech satellite technology including satellite panels, crossed Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and Canada. The Pentagon scrambled jets and, at one point, considered shooting down the balloon but decided against it. It’s unclear if the balloon poses more of a threat than just flying debris if it is shot down.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Passenger sees lost wallet fly to 35 other cities, despite airline’s claim

(KSNF/KODE) — A passenger who left his wallet on a plane, is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. Missouri resident, John Lewis, said he simply forgot his wallet on an American Airlines aircraft. Although the airline says it couldn’t find the wallet, Lewis saw his wallet fly to 35 different cities thanks to AirTag.
MISSOURI STATE
KRQE News 13

Artesia woman charged with prostituting daughter

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Artesia mother is now facing charges for alleging prostituting her daughter four years ago. Karyn Estrada is accused of taking money from her boyfriend, Kevin Clements, and allowing him to rape the girl, who was around 11 at the time. At times, investigators say Clements threatened the girl with a gun. […]
ARTESIA, NM
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man dead after attacked by pack of dogs

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
LEA COUNTY, NM
KIDO Talk Radio

A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars

Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
BBC

New Mexico scientists find ancient giant sea scorpion

The fossil of a giant sea scorpion that lived millions of years ago has been found in New Mexico in the US. The ancient species was over one metre long and fed on crustaceans such as small crabs. According to researchers from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History this...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Wanted: APD releases list of 25 suspects sought on felony warrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is highlighting 25 fugitives that department says are wanted in outstanding, violent felony cases. The department featured the fugitives on poster boards Monday morning, while unveiling a plan to address 800 of more 60,000 outstanding warrants in the metro-area through the next year. The City of Albuquerque is asking the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska

Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
ALASKA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy