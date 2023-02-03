Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
Austin Police investigating downtown missing adult case
The Austin Police Department is looking into the disappearance of a man last seen downtown early Sunday morning.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
fox7austin.com
Guns, $41K cash found after New Orleans murder suspect arrested in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A New Orleans homicide suspect was arrested in Austin by the members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Anderson Dixon, 20, was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 murder in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District...
fox7austin.com
Missing Georgetown woman may be in danger, deputies say
AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Aisha Ortiz. The 42-year-old was last seen at 10:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the 2000 block of Scenic Dr. in Georgetown, and deputies say she may be in danger. Ortiz is described as a white woman...
fox7austin.com
Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin. Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound. When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found...
2 dead after North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Two men are dead after a shooting in North Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station located at 9318 N. Interstate 35 southbound service road, near Rundberg Lane. At the scene,...
Police search for 4 suspects who robbed east Austin gas station, shot employee
APD said the suspects robbed a Mobil gas station at 5511 Cameron Rd. on Jan. 27 around 8:37 p.m., then shot an employee in the stomach before leaving.
Cedar Park police find 28 ‘suspected stolen catalytic converters’; Suspects arrested
The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers found 28 "suspect stolen" catalytic converters in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop.
Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at north Austin Taco Cabana
APD said the suspect robbed the Taco Cabana located at 8415 Research Blvd. on Jan. 26 around 9:34 p.m.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin relaunches warrant amnesty program
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Austin Community Court (DACC) have relaunched the Warrant Amnesty program, helping those with unpaid citations and/or outstanding warrants. The program launched Feb. 6 and will run through March 3. Individuals who resolve active warrants will have warrant fees waived, however, they...
Suspect hits San Marcos police vehicle during chase
A suspect involved in an officer-involved crash during a police chase in San Marcos Tuesday was still at large after it neared Austin, according to a City of San Marcos spokesperson.
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends
AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end. APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller. When officers arrived, the armed...
Fate of former Temple police officer in hands of jury
A Bell County jury is deciding the fate of a former Temple police officer accused of shooting Michael Dean to death during a traffic stop gone wrong.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Jury finds former Temple cop not guilty of Michael Dean's shooting death
A Bell County jury has found a former Temple police officer not guilty in the shooting death of Michael Dean.
String of burglaries target downtown Austin businesses, residents
The Downtown Austin Alliance called on downtown property owners, businesses and tenants to be on the lookout amid recent burglaries.
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
3 Central Texans charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose
Three Central Texans were indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
Comments / 1