ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Guns, $41K cash found after New Orleans murder suspect arrested in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A New Orleans homicide suspect was arrested in Austin by the members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Anderson Dixon, 20, was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 murder in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Georgetown woman may be in danger, deputies say

AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Aisha Ortiz. The 42-year-old was last seen at 10:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the 2000 block of Scenic Dr. in Georgetown, and deputies say she may be in danger. Ortiz is described as a white woman...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

2 dead after North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Two men are dead after a shooting in North Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station located at 9318 N. Interstate 35 southbound service road, near Rundberg Lane. At the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin relaunches warrant amnesty program

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Austin Community Court (DACC) have relaunched the Warrant Amnesty program, helping those with unpaid citations and/or outstanding warrants. The program launched Feb. 6 and will run through March 3. Individuals who resolve active warrants will have warrant fees waived, however, they...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends

AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end. APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller. When officers arrived, the armed...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy