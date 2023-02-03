ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of retired K9

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09e73o_0kbqASsy00

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of a retired K9.

K9 Lola joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2017 and assisted in a number of traffic stops, apprehending offenders, and tracking and locating evidence. K9 Lola retired in September 2022 due to changing NC laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIkHV_0kbqASsy00
Photo Courtesy: Currituck County Sheriff’s Office

Lola was born in Germany in 2014 and had her initial training in Schutzhund before joining the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 4

puddintwo
4d ago

Thank you for your service Lola. Your handler, law family and good citizens will miss you. You're forever in our hearts!

Reply
4
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police said a woman suffering from gunshot wounds died Tuesday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. She was taken […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman found dead in apartment on Newsome Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide in Newport News after finding a woman dead inside an apartment. On February 7, around 5:12 p.m. officers responded to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a woman...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles

The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles. The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking investigation in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim told police a man with a gun approached the...
NORFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bomb threat closes Southern Bank

AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth

A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth. A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …. King's Fork defeated Nansemond River 70-38 while Maury...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy