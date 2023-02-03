Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of retired K9

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of a retired K9.

K9 Lola joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2017 and assisted in a number of traffic stops, apprehending offenders, and tracking and locating evidence. K9 Lola retired in September 2022 due to changing NC laws.

Photo Courtesy: Currituck County Sheriff’s Office

Lola was born in Germany in 2014 and had her initial training in Schutzhund before joining the Sheriff’s Office.

