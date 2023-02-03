Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of retired K9
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of a retired K9.
K9 Lola joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2017 and assisted in a number of traffic stops, apprehending offenders, and tracking and locating evidence. K9 Lola retired in September 2022 due to changing NC laws.
Lola was born in Germany in 2014 and had her initial training in Schutzhund before joining the Sheriff's Office.
