Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies
The cat calls for flip-flopping weather
Cleveland Jewish News
Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations
Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
cleveland19.com
Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED
ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-Miss
Ohio is known for its diverse and delicious cuisine, and pizza is no exception. Whether you’re in the mood for classic pepperoni or something more adventurous, there’s a pizza for everyone in the Buckeye State. Here are ten of the best pizzas you can find in Ohio:
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
Lima News
Tripadvisor’s best museums in Ohio
CLEVELAND – Forget those bad memories of grade school field trips to stuffy institutions to view dusty dioramas or Renaissance portraits of ladies of the court. From classic Impressionism to creative takes on sculpture to the latest dinosaur discoveries, there is something everyone will appreciate at a museum these days. And many of them are now wired for the 21st Century, outfitted with all manner of high-tech and interactive exhibits and displays.
beltmag.com
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio
LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
clevelandmagazine.com
The Common Ground Invites Medina Makers Into Its Newly Repurposed Space
With makers taking up permanent spots, a coffee shop and pop-up shops, this new space is brimming with creativity. By Gracie Wilson. The local shopping scene is alive and well in Northeast Ohio, but in Medina, some might argue it’s the lifestyle of the city. Now, thanks to the inception of The Common Ground, that way of life continues to grow.
Hear moving stories about houses changing places in Chagrin Falls: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If these houses could talk as well as they walk, they would tell you about their moving experience. More than 40 houses and other buildings have been moved from their original location in and around Chagrin Falls. Learn about them at a program 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society& Museum.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
tourcounsel.com
Crocker Park | Shopping mall in Westlake, Ohio
Crocker Park is undoubtedly one of the best malls you can visit if you want to go shopping. Since, the spaces are spacious, beautiful and it has many stores oriented to the needs of the client, from department stores, boutiques, among other interesting options. Featured shopping stores: Nordstrom Rack, Bed...
illinois.edu
217 Today: New Philadelphia designated as national park for being first town legally founded by an African American
With Medicaid pandemic protections ending March 31, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services predicts more than 300,000 residents could lose health insurance. Last year, a letter co-authored by a University of Illinois law professor was cited on the U.S. Senate floor during its debate on the Respect for Marriage Act.
wvxu.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
