Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
mymcmedia.org
Construction Begins on Silver Spring Library Purple Line Station
Purple walls and fences were installed around the area of the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library in Silver Spring as crews began work on the Purple Line Silver Spring Library Station. Work consisting of excavation, utility relocations, systems, and trackwork will continue through December on weekdays and weekends from...
mocoshow.com
Collision Involving Box Truck and Ride On Bus Shuts Down Southbound I-270 Monday Night
Southbound I-270 is currently closed before exit 10 as the result of a traffic collision that occurred Monday night around 9:30pm. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the incident happened on Southbound I-270 near I-370/Sam Eig Highway (Exit 9) and involved a box truck and Ride On bus. Hazmat has been called to the scene due to fluid spill and there is a large amount of debris on the highway. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer reports one adult has been transported by EMS with Priority 2 trauma. We will post an update when additional information is available. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
WJLA
Roads reopen after train and pickup truck collide in Haymarket, police say
HAYMARKET, Va. (7News) — There is no word on any injuries after a cargo train and a pickup truck collided Monday night in Haymarket, police said. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Prince William County Police Department said they received a call about a crash involving a cargo train and a pickup truck at a railroad crossing near James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
mymcmedia.org
Slain Metro Mechanic from Silver Spring Hailed as a Hero
The Metro employee killed trying to protect a female passenger Feb. 1 during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metrorail in Washington, D.C. was born in Takoma Park and lived in Silver Spring. Robert Cunningham, 64, has been declared a hero for his efforts to subdue the shooter. He leaves...
Roads closed after gas leak in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Roads were closed after a gas line was struck on Monday afternoon. Police said that construction equipment hit the gas line on Route 50 and Waples Mill Road. Fire and Rescue and the gas company responded to the scene as well. As a result, all of the westbound […]
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
fox5dc.com
Rash of car thefts in Chevy Chase
D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home! FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northwest.
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Aspen Hill
Police identified a 22-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed Sunday in Aspen Hill. Ruth Noemi Bermudez-Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said in a release Monday. Police said she was crossing the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue when she was struck by...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
mocoshow.com
Lidl Continues MoCo Expansion With Bethesda Location
Lidl is coming to Bethesda. The grocery store will open at the 41,300 SF location that was formerly home to Safeway on Old Georgetown Road for over 25 years, according to a report by Robert Dyer. Safeway closed at 7625 Old Georgetown Road in in March 2018 after opening in 1991. An opening date for the upcoming Lidl is not yet available.
mocoshow.com
Construction Begins at Two Upcoming Kentlands Restaurants
Construction has begun at both Brio’s Chicken and Neal’s Bagels in Gaithersburg. Both restaurants will be located in the Kentlands paseo, next to Burtons and across from RanKen Noodle House and My Big Finds. Signage for Brio’s Chicken first went up at the location back in 2020 but...
mymcmedia.org
Police: Pedestrian Struck, Dies in Aspen Hill
Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday in Aspen Hill. Officers responded to Georgia and Hewitt avenues at about 7:37 p.m., the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said in a release. Police said an adult pedestrian was struck by a driver going northbound on...
Passenger killed after truck hit by train in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when he ignored a stop sign in front of railroad tracks. As the truck crossed the track, it was struck by an oncoming cargo train. The impact caused the truck to land several hundred feet away from the railroad crossing.
WTOP
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Aspen Hill
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Sunday night. According to Montgomery County police, a pedestrian was struck by a car on Maryland Route 97/ Georgia Avenue heading north near Hewitt Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The victim died at the...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Feb. 8, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Feb. 8, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Rec Alert: The Germantown Indoor Swim Center will operate on a modified schedule this week. 2. Food Resources: See food giveaway events today in Montgomery County. 3. Libraries:. programs offered today with Montgomery County...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police SUV overturns onto roof after crash
TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in Towson. County police said officers were called around 5:50 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue. The police SUV overturned onto its...
Driver crashed through fence, became trapped in car in Fairfax
A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.
New seafood restaurant set to open in Bel Air this spring
A seafood restaurant with a big selection of wine, beer and cocktails is set to open at Festival at Bel Air.
