Southbound I-270 is currently closed before exit 10 as the result of a traffic collision that occurred Monday night around 9:30pm. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the incident happened on Southbound I-270 near I-370/Sam Eig Highway (Exit 9) and involved a box truck and Ride On bus. Hazmat has been called to the scene due to fluid spill and there is a large amount of debris on the highway. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer reports one adult has been transported by EMS with Priority 2 trauma. We will post an update when additional information is available. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

1 DAY AGO