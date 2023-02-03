Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
Go Inside the BEST Theme Park Gift Shop in Orlando!
Mardi Gras Celebrations in Universal Orlando are here and in full swing. There is SO much food to try around the parks during this event, so we’re on a mission to try everything there is, and we’re looking forward to seeing the Mardi Gras parade as well. And of course, we can’t forget about the merchandise — come with us to check out Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store!
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!
The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
One Change Could Significantly Impact the Brightline Train in Orlando
There’s been ANOTHER update on the airport train set to come to Orlando!. For months we’ve been watching for updates on the Brightline train set to connect South Florida to Orlando and beyond. It went from a confirmed station in Disney Springs to the end of that plan and only the possibility of a station “near” Disney. The train’s path has gradually evolved and we’ve gotten a peek at some of the things complicating its future. But now we have more news.
Come Tour a BRAND NEW Disney Springs Hotel With Us!
Looking for somewhere to stay on your Disney World trip that’s just outside of the Disney bubble? You’re in luck!. Disney Springs area hotels provide their own benefits, with perks like close proximity to the parks (and usually even transportation to the parks), often cheaper stays, and other benefits that are usually only reserved for Disney hotel guests. And, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista is the newest hotel to join the list!
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated Hotels
The hotel, now African-American Museum, provided lodging for visiting African Americans. The casino served as a community center in which no gambling took place. The hotel and casino became a central icon of the African American music community.
A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour
Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple stores
Bad news for Floridian fans of Office Depot with news that the popular office retailer is closing multiple locations across the state. The first Office Depot to close is one in Jacksonville, which will close its doors on Saturday, February 4.
Miller’s Ale House coming to Apopka City Center
The sports-themed casual dining restaurant Miller’s Ale House will come to the Apopka City Center, it was announced at a Thursday, February 2, press conference at the Apopka City Center Hilton Garden Inn. Michael Wisdom, owner of Wisdom Development Group, of Peoria, Ill., announced at the press conference that...
Popular Florida Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel
Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to find the most budget-friendly vacation spots around the world.
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning Today
The stalwart office supply outlets, owned by the same parent company, are shrinking their footprints. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
One of Orange County’s oldest neighborhoods is primed for opportunity
Problems like educational achievement gaps, racial wealth gaps and lack of access to affordable housing aren’t abstract issues. These matters affect real people, and those people live in real places. When issues are divorced from the places where they happen, the result is investments spread thinly or haphazardly overlapped in ways that consistently fail to generate lasting positive change.
Car’s engine compartment destroyed in blaze in The Villages
A car’s engine compartment was destroyed in a blaze Friday afternoon in The Villages. The Villages Public Safety Department swiftly arrived on the scene and extinguished the car fire at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Churchill Downs, near The Villages High School. No one...
Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages
WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
