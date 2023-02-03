The CEO and President of Catholic Charities is stepping down after 10 years at the helm and tens-of-millions of dollars raised for the poor. Reverend Monsignor John J. Enzler transformed the nonprofit during his time there – making it one of the largest charity organizations in the D.C. region. Father John talks about his deep roots in the greater Washington area, how he raises so much money, what he thinks about politics and what’s behind his dedication to serving the poor.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO