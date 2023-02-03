Read full article on original website
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Where to order Super Bowl takeout in the DC area
While watching the Chiefs take on the Eagles this Sunday during the Super Bowl, stock up on some of the finest food the D.C. area has to offer. Several restaurants in the DMV are offering platters, kits and other to-go packages to ensure that the only thing football fans will have to worry about is the score and not their hungry bellies.
Co-working space Industrious rounds out office leases at City Ridge
New York-based co-working space operator Industrious has opened its seventh location in the District at the recently-completed City Ridge mixed-use development in Northwest D.C., and it will be a large one. The Wegmans-anchored City Ridge development is located at 3900 Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Industrious has signed a lease with Roadside...
Del. Norton pushes more testing at Fort Totten Park after 2020 discovery of empty WWI shell
There’s a new push to investigate Fort Totten Park in D.C. for the possible link between the 2020 discovery of an empty World War I shell and the decadeslong Spring Valley cleanup of chemical weapons. Last year, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said she was assured no other evidence...
DC’s ‘pastor for the poor’ set to retire, but not done yet
The CEO and President of Catholic Charities is stepping down after 10 years at the helm and tens-of-millions of dollars raised for the poor. Reverend Monsignor John J. Enzler transformed the nonprofit during his time there – making it one of the largest charity organizations in the D.C. region. Father John talks about his deep roots in the greater Washington area, how he raises so much money, what he thinks about politics and what’s behind his dedication to serving the poor.
Should 16-year-olds be able to vote in city elections? Rockville residents sound off
A city in Montgomery County, Maryland, is looking at adding younger people to voter rolls for city-wide elections. Residents of Rockville voiced their opinion about the move during a city council meeting Monday night. “We get jobs in the city, we live in the city, we drive on Rockville roads,...
DC’s mayor wants to make changes to controversial criminal code
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants criminals to be held accountable, and she says the changes she’s proposing to the District’s new criminal code to increase penalties for certain crimes will send that message. The District’s new Revised Criminal Code that passed last month generally keeps police, prosecutors and...
1 killed in Laurel shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday morning. Anne Arundel County police said it happened around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. Investigators said the shooter shot the man multiple times with a handgun and then took off. The man died at the scene.
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Aspen Hill
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Sunday night. According to Montgomery County police, a pedestrian was struck by a car on Maryland Route 97/ Georgia Avenue heading north near Hewitt Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The victim died at the...
Woman in critical condition after Fairfax Co. shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on Blankenship Street in Mount Vernon. Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry described the incident as “domestic-related.”. “Callers reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots,” Curry said....
Walker, Michigan State Spartans to host Young and the Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on Michigan State in Big Ten action Tuesday. The Spartans have gone 9-2 at home. Michigan State averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game. The Terrapins are...
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on BW Parkway
A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Monday night, and police are searching for a suspect. It happened on the BW Parkway heading southbound in the area of Powder Mill Road at around 10:15 p.m., according to United States Park Police officers. The man was struck...
2 men, juvenile charged with drug offenses after foot chase in New Market
After an on-foot chase in New Market, Maryland, two men and a juvenile have been arrested on multiple drug charges. In a news release, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office say that 23-year-old Xavier Kimel Mason and 19-year-old Jamari Elijah Smith, both of Annapolis, were arrested on charges related to the possession and potential distribution of narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine on Saturday. A third juvenile suspect was also arrested.
