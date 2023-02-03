Read full article on original website
Floyd County Museum’s Mckenna Lloyd previews this months upcoming events and guest speakers
Floyd County Museum Director Mckenna Lloyd was featured on the KCHA morning show to showcase upcoming February events and guest speakers. For more information on the many events and activities at the Floyd County Museum, go to FloydCountyMuseum.org.
State Farm Jeremy Rogstad Agency & Cedar River Pizza Company teaming up for National Pizza Day
Charles City High School senior Zach Chambers, junior Gabe Rogstad and senior Kayden Blunt stopped by the studio to talk about the upcoming partnership with State Farm Jeremy Rogstad Agency and Cedar River Pizza Company for National Pizza Day on Thursday February 9th in which State Farm Jeremy Rogstad will $10 for the first 50 households to pre-order a pizza to be picked up on Thursday.
Mayor Monday – CC’s Dean Andrews provides budget updates, the latest on Lions Field Pool renovations and more
Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews joined Community Conversations to provide updates on the budget, Lions Field Pool renovations and more. For more Charles City news, go to CityofCharlesCity.org.
Black Artists Featured in February at Charles City Arts Center
Black History Month is being recognized with a special exhibit at the Charles City Arts Center throughout February. The Center’s Karl Haglund says the important display is on loan from the Waterloo Center for the Arts. A special reception Friday evening (02.03) formally kicked off the Black History Month...
Charles City Public Library Closing Tuesday for Tile Floor Replacement
The entrance to the Charles City Public Library will be getting a new look in February, but it will require the library to close for about two weeks. The library is open Monday (02.06), but Director Annette Dean says the tile in the lobby will be replaced starting Tuesday (02.07).
Iowa Ag Secretary Naig to Make Stops in North Iowa Wednesday
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is scheduled to make at least two stops in north Iowa Wednesday. As part of his annual 99 county tour, Naig will be in Mitchell County to visit with staff and Chef Jessica Baldus at Taste in Osage, where he’ll learn more about the restaurant and the network of farmers that source ingredients to the operation. Naig is expected to be in Osage from 10 to 11 am Wednesday before heading to Charles City to speak at the Ag Producer Meeting hosted by First Citizens Bank at the Youth Enrichment Center on the Floyd Found Fairgrounds.
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa
A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
Floyd County Supervisors Decline Pay Raise
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will not take a pay raise for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Last week, Supervisors discussed not accepting the pay raises of 7.1% proposed by the County Compensation Board. During their regular meeting Monday (02.06), they finalized their decision, but not until after Supervisor Dennis Keifer expressed a concern he heard while attending a recent statewide Supervisors meeting.
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A trial delay has been granted for a Charles City man and woman charged with child endangerment. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested last September by Charles City Police after investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later. They are each charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
New Hampton Looking for New Police Chief
Less than a month after Chickasaw County named a new sheriff, the City of New Hampton could also be in the market for a new Police Chief. During their meeting Monday morning, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of current New Hampton Police Chief Zach Nosbisch to become Chief Deputy with the sheriff’s office. He would take over the post previously held by Ryan Shawver, who Supervisors elevated by appointment to replace former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired last month.
