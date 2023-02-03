The results are in! Goose Creek High would like to recognize all our students who placed and received honorable mentions in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. All awards were given in the South Carolina Lowcountry Art Region, which is administrated by the Savannah College of Art and Design. To learn more about the awards, visit the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

