Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea headed back to Sweet 16 in first year as 7A team
TRUSSVILLE – The Chelsea Hornets kickstarted another postseason on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a dominant effort against rival Oak Mountain to open the area tournament. Taking on the Eagles at Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round of the tournament with the season on the line, Chelsea jumped out to a 16-0 lead and coasted from there en route to a 51-16 win.
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood girls advance to subregional after single point victory
NORTH SHELBY – The Briarwood Lions scored two points in the fleeting seconds of the fourth quarter for a thrilling one-point victory against Helena on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the first round of the area tournament. Taking on the Lions on their home floor, Briarwood outscored Helena by one...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea boys pick up win against Calera
CHELSEA – Chelsea boys picked up one last win of the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 2 against Calera. The Hornet took down the Eagles during Chelsea’s senior night 68-51. In the opening quarter, the Hornets quickly gained a 21-14 lead over the Eagles. Paul Lanzi led Chelsea with a front end of a one-and-one, two baskets knocked down inside the arc and one knocked down outside the arc.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham pulls away with blowout win against Minor
PELHAM – Pelham ended the regular 2022-23 season with a 76-36 blowout against Minor at home on Thursday, Feb. 2 ahead of the Panthers’ upcoming area tournament. The Panthers picked up a 21-10 lead over minor with Kamari Hollis and Dynerion Long both posting five points each. Joe...
Shelby Reporter
Calera girls down Benjamin Russell, advance to sub-regionals
CLANTON – After going 1-1 against Benjamin Russell during the regular season, the Calera Eagles broke the series tie in the biggest meeting of the season on Monday, Feb. 6. Battling in the opening round of the area tournament, Calera picked up a thrilling three-point victory in the final seconds to secure the win.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea, Thompson combined for 7 champions at Class 7A state meet
BIRMINGHAM – It was a special end to the 2023 indoor track and field season for several local Class 7A athletes on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the AHSAA Class 7A Indoor State Track Championship held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Not only did Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Thompson...
Holt Ironman Football Squad Has a New Leader
A new head coach of the Holt High School Ironman Football team has reportedly been chosen. Coach Brian Newton will be at the helm of the program for the 2023 season, per Tide 100.9's own Gary Harris. Newton is a known quantity in the Tuscaloosa area. Newton served as an...
FOX Sports
Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
Former NFL player Reggie Torbor to lead Brasfield & Gorrie subsidiary Pylon Building
Birmingham’s Brasfield & Gorrie has launched a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Magic City area. Pylon Building Group launched in January as a full-service general construction company, and work is already underway on its first project - a restaurant within the Red Mountain Theatre campus. The company is helmed by...
Hearing delayed for Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis in death of Jamea Jonae Harris
A preliminary hearing for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and codefendant Michael Lynn Davis, both charged with capital murder in a deadly shooting on the Strip, has been postponed for two weeks. Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were set to go before a judge Tuesday to hear...
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
James Taylor playing 3 outdoor concerts in Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets
James Taylor will return to Alabama for three shows in 2023, playing outdoor venues in Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. Promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment announced the dates on Monday. All are billed as “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.”. The legendary singer/songwriter, 74, has plenty...
Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham High School holds annual Miss PHS pageant
PELHAM— It was a night of glitz and glamor as Pelham High School held its annual “Miss PHS” Pageant on Saturday, Feb. 4. The theme of the pageant was “An Evening in Hollywood” with the stage, set and pageant contestants dressed in an “Old Hollywood” manner.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Beer Hog hosts seventh annual Chili Cook-Off
PELHAM— An array of smells and excited faces were present at the seventh annual Guinness Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 4. On Premise Sales Supervisor of Alabama Crown Distributing Company Ian Willicott discussed the importance of events like this. “Guinness is very popular in the culinary world,” Willicot said....
Yellowhammer News
UAB Department of Physics receives national award
The University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Physics is slated to receive the Improving Undergraduate Physics Education Award from the American Physical Society this spring. The Department of Physics will receive the award and be acknowledged at the APS April Meeting, “Quarks to...
Shelby Reporter
Calera Intermediate holds ninth annual beauty pageant
CALERA— It was dresses and glamor for Calera Intermediate School as the ninth annual beauty pageant was held on Saturday, Feb. 4. The theme of the evening was “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and students in attendance danced to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”
birminghamtimes.com
‘When I Saw Him, I Could Literally Hear the Angels Singing’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
