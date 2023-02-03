ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky

By Isaac Taylor
FOX 56
 4 days ago

UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead.

Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that was part of a domestic violence case.

KSP says the trooper was in a “life-threatening situation by the vehicle operator” and shot them. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner.

There is no information on the individual’s identity.

UPDATE (7:54 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023): U.S. Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, is back open.

UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023): Trooper Michael Coleman with the Kentucky State Police Post 9 tells 13 News that they are investigating a trooper-involved shooting on U.S. Route 23.

They say no information on who was shot is being released at this time.

U.S. Route 23 will be closed for “several hours.”

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — U.S. Route 23 from the Allen intersection to the Kentucky 80 interchange is closed due to police activity in the area.

The Prestonsburg Police Department says it will be shut down for “several hours.”

There is no information on what started the police activity in the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

