cowboystatedaily.com
No Compromises So Far As Three Amendments To Wyoming Abortion Ban Fail
The Wyoming House of Representatives majority allowed no compromises Tuesday to a proposed sweeping abortion ban. Three House delegates as of Tuesday at noon had brought three amendments to the "Life Is A Human Right Act," House Bill 152, after spending...
capcity.news
Healthcare advocates celebrate Medicaid for Moms clearing its second hurdle on House floor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Uninsured new mothers are one step closer to accessing a full year of postpartum health coverage after House Bill 4 passed second reading by the House on Tuesday. The bill will provide uninsured new mothers in Wyoming access for a full year to the medical and...
capcity.news
Medicaid expansion bill dies, Healthy Wyoming vows to continue the fight
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite having more support than ever across the state, the Medicaid expansion bill, House Bill 80, died without being heard by Wyoming legislators. “We are very disappointed that one legislator can prohibit our elected representatives from considering Medicaid expansion after constituents have shown such strong support,” said Ana Marchese, director of Healthy Wyoming. “The people of Wyoming deserve better. We will keep fighting to be heard.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Conservative Think Tank Sends Wyoming Teachers Textbook Challenging ‘Climate Crisis’ Narrative
The Heartland Institute, a conservative and Libertarian think tank, began sending out copies of a new textbook on climate change issues this week to teachers across the country, including Wyoming. The textbook attempts to show that the science on extreme weather...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray’s Declared Open Season On Election Equipment; Lawmakers May Have Hit Their Limit
Proposed legislation that would have given the Wyoming Secretary of State authority to question and revoke certain election equipment was stripped Tuesday morning. There were two important amendments made to the bill titled "Election Equipment – Federal Certification" by Secretary of...
Bill Allowing The Forcible Removal of Trespassers Advances In WY Legislature
A bill that would allow ‘physical force’ to ‘terminate’ suspected trespass, is moving through the Wyoming legislative process. But hold on, "TERMINATE" does not mean "KILL!" This bill would allow physical force by a landowner against someone they believe is criminal trespassing. HB-126 — Trespass–removal of...
capcity.news
Wyoming students selected for United States Senate Youth Program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne East High School student was chosen as an alternate for joining Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington Week. Caroline Hope Di Senso of Cheyenne would attend the program...
coloradonewsline.com
Gun rights-expansion bills defeated in Colorado House committee
Two Republican-led bills in the Colorado House that attempted to skirt enforcement of federal laws and expand firearm rights were defeated in committee on Monday. “Across the country, sheriffs, prosecutors, and police chiefs have raised concerns that this type of legislation will make it harder for them to protect their communities,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins said in a statement.. “As a responsible gun owner, I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence, and House Democrats are committed to this goal. That’s why we took decisive action today.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Ward Calls Out ‘Medical Cartel’ As Wyoming’s Postpartum Medicaid Extension Clears First Reading
The only piece of legislation in 2023 to increase Medicaid coverage for Wyoming residents to make it to the House floor of the Wyoming Legislature passed its first reading after a close vote after passionate debate Monday afternoon. "There's strong feelings...
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado
A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require […] The post Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Governor Jared Polis (D) issues two executive orders from Jan. 23-30
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) issued two executive orders from Jan. 23-30. As of Jan. 30, Polis has issued four executive orders in 2023—one fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan. 23-30,...
capcity.news
Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4–1 Do Pass vote.
capcity.news
Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislation can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber, and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
cowboystatedaily.com
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates
After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled "Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
cowboystatedaily.com
Guest Column: Right To Bear Arms? Absolutely. Peace Officers Can’t Be Everywhere…
Gideon J. Tucker, an eminent attorney, newspaperman and politician of the 19th century once wrote; "No man's life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session." While Mr. Tucker hailed from New York he could just as easily have had Wyoming on his mind given the latest dustup concerning firearms reported in articles on February 3rd.
STUDY: Medicaid Expansion Would Cripple Wyoming Healthcare
Medicaid expansion has failed to pass in the 2023 Wyoming legislative session. But supporters of expansion, who have always been very well organized, will continue to try, believing that expansion is good for the state of Wyoming. But The Foundation for Government Accountability has a few words of caution for...
[PODCAST] Governor Mark Gordon Chats About Economy, Cannabis, and Culture Wars in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon stopped by the Townsquare Media building in Casper to talk on the Report to Wyoming podcast. We chat about many things. We first address that he is a girl dad, and his advice to all you other girl dads out there is this: "Listen a lot." "Every...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers
Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people's Western "Easter egg hunts," says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. "I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting nominations for Youth Conservationist of the Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognizes and honors youth from across the state who have made significant contributions to the outdoors and the field of conservation, either as an individual or as part of a group. Nominations are now open for this year’s recognition.
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
