Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO