WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
lanereport.com
KCTCS president Czarapata steps down
VERSAILLES, Ky. — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announces that Paul Czarapata, Ed.D., the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, 2023. Czarapata began his role as KCTCS president in April 2021 but was with the system for over 20 years, serving...
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
garrardcentralrecord.com
The Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange Opens Applications
Louisville, Ky. (February 3, 2023) — The Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange is excited to announce that it is opening applications for their 2023-2024 creative leadership cohort on Friday, February 17. RUX attracts Kentuckians who are interested in getting to know different regions of the state while developing leadership skills and growing their network. RUX alumni include artists, entrepreneurs, elected officials, farmers, community development leaders, poets, blue collar workers, lawyers, teachers, and more.
WKYT 27
Catholic Action Center seeing an increase in donations in the new year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics establishment survey non-farm payroll employment rose by more than 500,000 in January. With these statistics showing a slight decline in inflation, Lexington homeless shelters are starting to feel some of the impacts. After a tough start...
garrardcentralrecord.com
Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Kentucky Horse Park March 11-12
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of...
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation in Frankfort. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions. Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number...
'I Help Mothers Overcome Drug Addiction, While Living With Their Kids'
Jennifer Hancock tells Newsweek about running treatment facilities where mothers live with their children, in this original essay.
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
WLKY.com
Kentucky giving Ethan Hawke a warm welcome as he films movie across the state
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — From Louisville to Frankfort to Shelbyville and in between, Kentucky is going Hollywood. Scenes filmed in all three cities will be featured in Ethan Hawke's new movie, "Wildcat." The film is about American novelist Flannery O'Connor's life in the 1950s. The crew has been spotted...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
fox56news.com
Fight for life: The Black maternal mortality crisis being fought in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Marissa Trabal said when she found out she was expecting some years ago, she was happy and looking forward to the nine months ahead. However, despite giving birth to a healthy baby girl, she quickly found that the pregnancy and birthing journey was not without its challenges.
fox56news.com
Nearly 1,200 signatures to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff
Nearly 1,200 signatures have been collected to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff. Nearly 1,200 signatures to reinstate Bryan Station …. Nearly 1,200 signatures have been collected to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team...
Kentucky legislature reconvenes on Tuesday until March 30 — with plenty of unfinished business
Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Tuesday for the second part of the legislative session with plenty of unfinished work ahead of them before the 30-legislative day session wraps up on March 30. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, says one of the first things they plan to act upon...
OnlyInYourState
The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.
Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
WKYT 27
Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over a month ago, the Lexington Fayette County Parking Authority implemented the first parking meter rate increase since 2019, along with the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008. The move frustrated business owners and their employees, and it led LexPark to call a special meeting in December; where they made some revisions to their new rules.
