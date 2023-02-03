Read full article on original website
Stephen Askew
4d ago
soooooooo. who's catching the charge for this. I'm thinking the deputy that was following behind needs to be charged with wreckless driving, following too close , and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. I'm sure we can think of more. but yes someone need to catch a charge.
Reply
10
Mike McNett
4d ago
ever watch them go down the road. there part of the problem of bad drivers.
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Announces The Opening of Second Location In MarylandMadocCalifornia, MD
Got a bachelor's and want to be a teacher? RCC hosting Career Switcher eventWatchful EyeVirginia State
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
9 year old girl finds rare 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth in MarylandAsh JurbergSolomons, MD
Related
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Head-On Crash After Driving Wrong Way In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
Wbaltv.com
5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
Bay Net
Suspect Sought After Jumping Over Counter And Stealing Cigarettes At 7-Eleven In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 12:12 am, the pictured individual jumped over the counter at the Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven store and stole several packs of cigarettes and then fled the store on foot.
Bay Net
Deputy Hudson Visits Preschoolers In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Patrol Deputy Patrick Hudson took time out his busy day to introduce himself and to take questions from children at the St. Mary’s Sunshine Center in Leonardtown, a daycare and preschool. Deputy Hudson showed the children the equipment he wears while on duty and turned...
Bay Net
5 Annapolis Teens Arrested Following Police Pursuit, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana And 3 Guns Recovered
SEVERN, Md. – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. When the officer activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled toward...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 30 – February 5, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,531 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 23-6592. On January 31, 2023, Deputy Novick responded to the 11300 block of Commanche Road in Lusby, for...
Bay Net
40-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed In Brandywine Crash
BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night in Brandywine. The deceased driver is 40-year-old Earl Estep III of Waldorf. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 14200 block of Brandywine Road for a...
WBOC
House Fire in Stevensville Under Investigation
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- A Sunday house fire in Stevensville is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 3 a.m. at home on Howard Road. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. It took 60 firefighters...
Bay Net
Shyrl Ann Bradford
Shyrl Ann Bradford, 68, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Piney Point, MD, passed away on January 30, 2023 in Callaway, MD. Born on August 9, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD. She was the loving daughter of the late Phyllis Ann McKenney and David “Don” McKenney. Shyrl is survived by her children Ian Bradford of Leonardtown, MD, Stephanie Mooneyham of La Plata, MD, her sister Debbie Morley of Leonardtown, MD, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Gerald McKenney.
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Burglary Suspect At Keepin’ It Local
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary investigation. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 7:06 am, the pictured individual was able to enter the Keepin it Local business in Morganza while the store was closed.
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George’s County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say
A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.
Bay Net
School Resource Officer Investigating Assault At Milton Somers Middle School
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 6, two students at Milton Somers Middle School became engaged in a fight. The school resource officer was made aware and began an investigation. A preliminary investigation showed the fight was pre-planned on social media by both students and was to take place after school; however, it began in school outside of a classroom.
Waldorf Man Dead After Striking Tree In Late Night Crash In Prince George's County, Police Say
Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a Waldorf man, authorities say. Earl Estep III, 40, was identified as the victim in a fatal crash that occurred the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a Prince George's County police spokesperson. Officers located Estep's vehicle after he crashed in...
Bay Net
Sandra Anne Eversberg
Sandra Anne Eversberg, “Sandy”, 64, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 27, 2023 at her home. Born on February 28, 1958 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Mary Long and the late Thomas Long, Sr. Sandra was the loving wife of Michael Eversberg, whom she married on September 27, 1986 in St. John Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD. She is survived by her children Michael Eversberg II of Lexington Park, MD, William Eversberg (Kirsten) of Lexington Park, MD, Jessica Eversberg of California, MD, and Joseph Eversberg of California, MD, her sister Ellen Long of Lexington Park, MD, as well as two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Long, Jr., Gerri Stokel, Michael Long, and Patricia Lewis.
Bay Net
Road Temporarily Closed Due To Brush Fire
UPDATE: 3:10 p.m. – Three Notch Rd is now reopened south of Hermanville Rd in Lexington Park. LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On February 5, at approximately 2:35 p.m. it was reported that 235 is temporarily closed just south of Hermanville Rd. St. Mary’s Sheriff’s office reported a brush fire in the area, firefighters are on the scene. Use alternative routes.
clayconews.com
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland
KETTERING, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
Bay Net
Mary Teresa Mayor
Mary Teresa Mayor, 94, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side. She was born on September 2, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Bernard L. Goldsborough and Alice Richley Heard Goldsborough.
Comments / 4