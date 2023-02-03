Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January

Read full article on original website
Al Taylor
3d ago
DeFascist and his Gestapo will make sure the system will remain in their favor.
Dr. jim
2d ago
if the ballot is for REMOVING DESANTIS. then I'm going down to Tampa and voting
DamaionGemini Williams
1d ago
What's wrong Ronnie punk?? Are u afraid of another election?? U have to tweak the rules in your favor??
Florida special session: Bill would give state prosecutors more power to investigate election crimes
Florida lawmakers are expected to give more power to the statewide prosecutor in cases involving election crimes during February's special legislative session.
5 things to know: Will Florida force student athletes to report their menstrual history?
High school athletics leaders in Florida are debating whether to mandate questions about student athletes' menstrual history in their annual physical forms signed off on by their doctor and turned into their schools. While 35 other states require athletes to discuss their periods with their doctors and turn in the information, the...
WSVN-TV
Dogs in bars draw fight in Central Florida
Bars in Tampa and Orlando are challenging the Florida Department of Health over decisions to block dogs from being in the establishments. Pups Pub Tampa and Pups Pub Orlando filed a case last week at the state Division of Administrative Hearings after health officials issued orders to prevent dogs in what the case describes as “dog friendly bars.”
Bay News 9
Last day for Tampa voter registration, lending a helping hand in Lakeland and a house-flipping group buys a historic Black Tampa cemetery
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It's a nice day to spend some time outside. We have partly sunny to mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s this afternoon. An area of high pressure is building into the Southeast....
WDW News Today
New Reedy Creek Bill Proposes Board of Supervisors, Bans Employees From A ‘Theme Park Complex’ From Joining
In the new bill to create a government-controlled version of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, one proposal aims to create a board of supervisors to govern the district. Right now, The Walt Disney Company governs the district. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated his intent to remove this power and place it in the hands of the state.
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate
Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
usf.edu
State moves forward on marijuana licenses
Under the emergency rule released Friday, 22 licenses will be available, adding to the 22 currently licensed operators. The department will accept applications between April 24 and April 28. Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov....
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity
Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
Bay News 9
Voter registration deadline today for Tampa municipal election
TAMPA, Fla. — Today is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming Tampa municipal election on March 7. “The easiest way is to go online: go to my website, go to votehillsborough.gov.,” said Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. “Look for that registration button, click on it and it’s open 24 hours a day, so get online and do it.”
businessobserverfl.com
Push for constitutional amendment to change increases in homestead assessments
A Miami legislator has proposed a constitutional amendment that would change how much a property’s assessed value can go up each year. The amendment would cap the allowable increase in the assessment of a homestead property to 2%, down from the current 3%. Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami-Dade, says the...
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
wdwinfo.com
DeSantis Calls Special Legislative Session In Feud with Disney
The Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, will schedule a special legislative session in a move expected to finalize the outstanding decisions surrounding the dissolution and self-government of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, where Walt Disney World resides. Disney’s political opposition to a movement by the DeSantis government sparked a feud...
floridaphoenix.com
House Democrats ‘cannot see any logical reason’ for a special session catering to Gov. DeSantis
State lawmakers are convening this week for yet another special session on a variety of issues that are priorities for Gov. Ron DeSantis — but not to Floridians who need help with other urgent needs such as affordable housing and health care, Florida House Democrats said on Monday. Those...
10NEWS
FBI: Maryland woman conspired with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid
BALTIMORE — Two people, a Maryland woman and a Florida man with neo-Nazi ties, were arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore's power grid, U.S. officials announced Monday morning. Sarah Beth Clendaniel told an FBI informant her plans to shoot energy substations north of the Baltimore area, according to a...
