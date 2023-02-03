Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 7th
AMD - Free Report) has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market on the back of its evolution as an enterprise-focus company from a pure-bred consumer-PC chip provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.9% downward over the last 60 days. Brainsway (
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th
SCGLY - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
INST - Free Report) closed at $27.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Ramaco Resources (METC) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PJP - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy. Investors who believe in market...
Zacks.com
Maximus (MMS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
MMS - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 8, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once. It posted an earnings surprise of 16.5% on average.
Zacks.com
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Soars 8.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
CELH - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8% higher at $99.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.3% loss over the past four weeks. Celsius Holdings has been benefiting from...
Zacks.com
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VICI - Free Report) closed at $34.55, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.35% in the past month....
Zacks.com
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.85, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Coming into today,...
Zacks.com
Will Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
HLF - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. This company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 37.68%. For the...
Zacks.com
TT or AQUA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
TT - Free Report) or Evoqua Water (. AQUA - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with...
Zacks.com
Livent (LTHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LTHM - Free Report) closed at $25.31, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had...
Zacks.com
After Golden Cross, MannKind (MNKD)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
MNKD - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MNKD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish...
Zacks.com
onsemi's (ON) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
ON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.94% but declining 9% year over year. Revenues of $2.10 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 14% on a year-over-year basis. Top-Line Details. Power Solutions Group revenues...
Zacks.com
Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
CTVA - Free Report) . Corteva, Inc. currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.47, on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 17 brokerage firms. An ABR of 1.47 approximates between Strong Buy and Buy.
Zacks.com
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SEDG - Free Report) closed at $327.61, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%. Coming into today, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had gained 12.78%...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Cardinal (CAH) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
MPW - Free Report) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Crocs (CROX) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
ADT (ADT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ADT (. ADT - Free Report) closed at $8.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares...
Comments / 0