SLIDESHOW: Framingham Defeats Braintree To Go Undefeated in Regular Season
FRAMINGHAM – On senior night, Framingham’s co-ed gymnastics team defeated Braintree High School to go undefeated during the regular season. The Flyers won 136.2 to 130.85 at Shen’s Gymnastics in Holliston. Framingham was 7-0 during the regular season. The next meet is the Bay State Conference meet...
Framingham Defeats Braintree 48-25
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team defeated Braintree High at home last night, February 7. Senior captain Selina Monestime led the team with 15 points. She had 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. Junior Caroline Galvani scored 11 points. Senior captain led the team in rebounding with 10...
Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Anna Rouse
Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. Anna...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
1 The Callahan Center re-opens today, after it was closed two days due to a burst fire suppression pipe. 2. Calling all artists and future comic creators! Framingham Public Library is hosting secrets of the superheroes comic book history and design workshop today for middle and high school students from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the main Framingham Library. Talk about your favorite superheroes, design your own characters, and show off your creations.
Marlene (Sanborn) Fini, 89
FRAMINGHAM – Marlene E. (Sanborn) Fini, age 89, of Framingham and formerly of Leominster, passed away, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Mary Anne Morse Skilled Nursing Center in Natick, surrounded by her family. Born in Leominster on January 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Eva...
John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Gloria (Tamagno) Cullati, 101
NATICK – Gloria A. (Tamagno) Cullati,passed away on February 1, 2023, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late John Cullati. Devoted mother of Peter J. Cullati of Danvers, Jane E. Higginson & her husband John of Natick, Maria G. Cullati & her partner Ralph E. Kelton of Natick and New York City, and the late John “Jackie” A. Cullati. Dear sister of the late Lucy Amabile, Maria Tamagno, Armand Tamagno, Autora Tarello, and Caesar Tamagno. Loving grandmother of Lucy Marsh & her husband Ian of Millis, & Emily Redbord & her husband Adam of Sherborn. Caring great-grandmother of Mary and Gloria Marsh and Ruby & Teddy Redbord. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Proud member of Sons of Italy Francesco DeSanctis Lodge #1411, Natick.
Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90
FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
Jacqueline Anne Dubee, 78, Teacher & past President of Weston Education Association
NATICK – Jacqueline Anne “Jackie” Dubee, 78, passed away on February 1, 2023. Devoted partner of many years to Timothy J. “Tim” Burns. Loving daughter of the late Jack & Betty (Caples) Dubee. Dear sister of James A. “Jim” Dubee and his wife Carole Dubee both of Denver Colorado. Caring aunt of Erin Dubee & Megan Dubee both of Denver Colorado.
Francesco Fici, 93, Owner Fici’s Tailor Shop
ASHLAND – Francesco Fici, 93, formerly of Lawrence passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born in Sicily, Francesco immigrated to the US in 1964. He owned and operated Fici’s Tailor Shop in Natick until the age of 90, retiring in 2020. He...
Framingham Police Summons Drive After Route 9 & 126 Crash
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police have summonsed a driver and a two-vehicle crash yesterday, February 7. The crash happened at 10:57 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 126 in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “summonsed for traffic violation,” said Lt....
Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57
FRAMINGHAM – Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57 of Framingham, Massachusetts has passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2023. Dr. Emanuel was born in Haifa, Israel in 1965 to the late Alexander and Rodica Emanuel. David was the loving husband of Shelly Emanuel, the devoted father of Emily and Jessica, the nephew of Sorin and Henrietta Rosenberg, the cousin of Yuval Rosenberg, son-in-law of Kailie Winkeller and David and Susan Price, brother-in-law of the late Gregory Price, Amy and Gilbert Dasilva, and the uncle of Samuel, Matthew and Joshua Dasilva.
Callahan Center Will Re-Open on Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will re-open on Wednesday, February 8, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. However, the Friends of the Callahan Center luncheon has been cancelled for Wednesday. “All repairs have been made at the Callahan Center and it will be open tomorrow, with no restrictions,”...
Betty ‘Joanne’ Mauritz, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Betty “Joanne” Mauritz (nee Kastner), 94, a longtime resident of Framingham Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Joanne was the daughter of the late Emil & Kathryn (O’Brien) Kastner, and beloved wife of John...
$100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts lottery announced a $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was sold in Framingham. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 730 Cochituate Road. The ticket was for last night’s drawing, said the lottery.
Florida-Based Company Purchasing Route 9 Auto Dealerships
FRAMINGHAM – A Florida-based company is purchasing multiple auto dealerships on Route 9 in Framingham. The Metrowest Hyundai, Metrowest Acura and the Genesis of Framingham auto dealerships are being sold to a HNTT LLC, ACTT LLC, GNTT LLC out of West Palm Beach, Florida. Last night, the Framingham License...
Jane (Hass) Levine, 77, Former Director of Temple Beth Am Nursery School
FRAMINGHAM – Jane (Hass) Levine of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly from Framingham, Massachusetts, entered into rest February 2, 2023 at the age of 77. Wife of Dr. Larry Levine. Mother of Lisa Berenson and Caryn Gould. Grandmother of Luca and Gillian. Sister of Sheila Ufland and the late Cynthia Meister. Daughter of the late Myer “Babe” Hass and the late Rose Hass.
Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63
HOLLISTON – In Loving Memory with teary eyes and broken hearts, we sadly announce that Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63, of Westborough, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023, at UMass Medical Center, as a result of complications during her courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded in her last minutes...
Presentation on Fighting Waste in Framingham School Cafeterias Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Join Energize Framingham on Zoom to hear from Dario Nardi of food services and Matt Torti of building and grounds from Framingham Public Schools on Thursday, fFebruary 9 for a presentation about food waste, composting and recycling in the Framingham school cafeterias. Register here (required to join)
Cheryl Anne Riley, 60
FRAMINGHAM – Cheryl Anne Riley, 60, passed away in the early morning hours of January 15, 2023, surrounded by family at Framingham Union Hospital. She was born in York, Maine on July 8, 1962 to Marilyn King (Brown). She leaves behind her daughter Caitlyn & her son in law...
