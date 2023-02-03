NATICK – Gloria A. (Tamagno) Cullati,passed away on February 1, 2023, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late John Cullati. Devoted mother of Peter J. Cullati of Danvers, Jane E. Higginson & her husband John of Natick, Maria G. Cullati & her partner Ralph E. Kelton of Natick and New York City, and the late John “Jackie” A. Cullati. Dear sister of the late Lucy Amabile, Maria Tamagno, Armand Tamagno, Autora Tarello, and Caesar Tamagno. Loving grandmother of Lucy Marsh & her husband Ian of Millis, & Emily Redbord & her husband Adam of Sherborn. Caring great-grandmother of Mary and Gloria Marsh and Ruby & Teddy Redbord. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Proud member of Sons of Italy Francesco DeSanctis Lodge #1411, Natick.

NATICK, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO