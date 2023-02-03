ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WSET

FBI Richmond invites teens to apply for 2023 Academy Program

Parents of high school students in Virginia looking for a safe and engaging summer program for their teens, and teens interested in learning about the FBI's role in solving crimes, are invited to apply for the FBI Richmond 2023 Teen Academy. Stanley Meador, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Richmond,...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Family of VCU hazing victim files $28 million lawsuit against fraternity

RICHMOND, Va. – The family of a Virginia Commonwealth University hazing victim has filed a $28 million lawsuit against Delta Chi, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch. The former VCU student, 19-year-old Adam Oakes, died of alcohol poisoning in Feb. 2021 after he was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey at a Delta Chi initiation party, according to previous reporting.
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Voice

JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash

Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia

Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
EMPORIA, VA

