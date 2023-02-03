Read full article on original website
Preschool bathroom assault investigation underway, mom 'wants answers'
A Richmond mother has come forward with claims that a child assaulted her five-year-old daughter in a preschool bathroom at Blackwell Preschool.
Richmond jail under investigation following fourth inmate death
After months of concerns from deputies, City leaders and families of inmates, an investigation is finally underway inside the Richmond City Justice Center.
WSET
FBI Richmond invites teens to apply for 2023 Academy Program
Parents of high school students in Virginia looking for a safe and engaging summer program for their teens, and teens interested in learning about the FBI's role in solving crimes, are invited to apply for the FBI Richmond 2023 Teen Academy. Stanley Meador, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Richmond,...
WSLS
Family of VCU hazing victim files $28 million lawsuit against fraternity
RICHMOND, Va. – The family of a Virginia Commonwealth University hazing victim has filed a $28 million lawsuit against Delta Chi, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch. The former VCU student, 19-year-old Adam Oakes, died of alcohol poisoning in Feb. 2021 after he was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey at a Delta Chi initiation party, according to previous reporting.
Traffic stop near VCU turns violent: 'He's trying to grab my gun'
The driver was charged with obstruction of justice and felony assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.
JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash
Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
Mother allegedly killed by estranged husband remembered as 'beautiful soul'
Friend, family and neighbors at a Chesterfield apartment complex said they are heartbroken after 43-year-old Barbie Brown was killed when her estranged husband allegedly shot her and two other people.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia
Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
Richmond doctor works to erase stigma around Alzheimer's in Black communities
According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 21% of African Americans age 70 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease.
Richmond School Board overturned 92% of recommendations to expel students
Last year, the committee heard 46 cases. Board members voted to uphold the administration's recommendation to expel a student for four of those cases.
Vigil honors Chesterfield man slain near apartment
A candlelight vigil was held for the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed just a few hundred feet from his apartment door.
Richmond Police identify victim in fatal Southside shooting, possibly connected to Forest Hill Avenue shooting
The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of a January fatal shooting that is believed to be connected to another shooting that took place just a few blocks away on the same night.
royalexaminer.com
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin names first Spirit of Virginia Award for 2023
“For more than 30 years, Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation have helped countless Richmonders prepare for and achieve home ownership. If ‘home is where the heart is,’ then Glenn and I laud the hearts that are forever changed by the good works of SCDHC,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
Tracking weapons found at area schools; how schools can improve security
A teacher shot, a student stabbed, and loaded guns taken into classrooms. All recently made headlines in Virginia, causing safety concerns among parents and school leaders.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
Double Dutch club for '40 and beyond' helps women destress
Women taking part in the 40+ Double Dutch Club's Richmond subchapter said jumping rope weekly helps them destress and "deal with all kinds of situations."
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
