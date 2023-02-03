Read full article on original website
Chevy Tahoe ATP Grows 4.5 Percent To Over $70,000 In Q4 2022
As the third model year of the fifth generation of the Bow Tie’s full-size SUV, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe currently boasts a starting MSRP of $56,095. However, most buyers have been willing to pay much more for the body-on-frame utility, with the average transaction price (ATP) of new Tahoes reaching just over $70,000 late last year.
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Launches In South Korea
Seven months after the official introduction of GMC in South Korea, General Motors has just officially launched the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali 1500 as the premium truck brand’s first product in Asian country. The automaker launched the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali in South Korea on February 7th during a...
How To Care For GMC Hummer EV SUV Moonshot Green Matte Paint
The GMC Hummer EV SUV went into production on January 29th, 2023, with the introductory Editon 1 units scheduled to be in customer hands by late Q1 2023. In commemoration of the launch, the range-topping 2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 trim wears exclusive Moonshot Green Matte paint (color code G7W). GM Authority was the first to reveal on-the-road photos of the Hummer SUV Edition 1 in its unique paint.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV Begins On The Road Testing
General Motors unveiled the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV last September, pulling the sheets on an all-new, fully electrified compact crossover model. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured the new Chevy Equinox EV out on public roads undergoing road testing. Essentially, road testing is part of the normal development procedure...
Chevy Onix Plus Continues To Be Brazil’s Most Fuel-Efficient Car
General Motors announced that the Chevy Onix Plus continues to be the most fuel-efficient car in Brazil, where once again the low fuel consumption of Chevrolet‘s successful subcompact vehicle has been recognized by local authorities. The Chevy Onix Plus led the ranking of the most efficient cars in Brazil...
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In February 2023
For February 2023, a GMC Sierra HD discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 GMC Sierra HD and 2023 GMC Sierra HD, in both 2500 HD and 3500 HD configurations. However, as before, no other incentives are available this month. GMC Sierra HD Incentives. GMC...
Chevrolet Korea Sales Fell 27 Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Korea sales decreased 27 percent to 1,840 units in December 2022 compared to December 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales decreased 100 percent to 0 units. Chevrolet Colorado sales decreased 26.85 percent to 237 units. Chevrolet Equinox sales increased 8200 percent to 83...
C7 Corvette Development Budget Was $270 Million
The seventh-generation C7 Chevy Corvette, produced between the 2014 and 2019 model years, is potentially the very last front-engine, internal-combustion sports car to wear the iconic nameplate. Interestingly, the C7 Corvette was developed with a relatively small $270 million budget, per former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz. In an interview...
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Offers Rain-Sensing Wipers
Among a plethora of other features that are part of its refresh, the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will be available with rain-sensing windshield wipers (RPO code CE1) for the first time ever, GM Authority has learned. The heavy-duty truck will get rain-sensing windshield wipers as a standard feature on its...
Cadillac Ranks Low In Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction Survey
Getting a customer to throw down their hard-earned cash to purchase a vehicle is one thing, but ensuring that the customer is satisfied with their purchase is something else entirely. Now, Cadillac has scored low in customer satisfaction in a new survey. The survey was conducted by Consumer Reports, and...
GMC Canyon Wins J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award
The 2023 GMC Canyon is one of three GMC vehicles to win the J.D. Power Canada ALG Residual Value Award for the 2023 model year. The award marks it as one of the vehicles most likely to offer high resale value according to the research firm’s analysis. The awards were announced on February 1st.
2023 Cadillac XT5 Recalled For Separating Half-Shaft Issue
GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2023 Cadillac XT5 due to a problem with the right-front half-shaft assemblies. The problem: defective right-front (or passenger’s side) half-shaft assemblies have the potential to decouple from the transmission under certain load conditions. The hazards: if the half-shaft...
Chevy Equinox Recalled For Inadequate Fuel Pump Flow Issue
GM is issuing a safety recall for certain examples of the 2021 Chevy Equinox and 2022 Chevy Equinox due to a problem with the fuel pump module failing to consistently give the engine enough fuel, potentially leading to stalls. GM notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA of...
Cadillac Y-Trim Level Structure Revised Starting With 2024 Cadillac Lyriq
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces a few key changes for the all-electric crossover, not the least of which is the debut of the new base-level 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech trim. As such, it appears as though Cadillac is revising its trim level structure strategy, starting with the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq.
2023 Corvette Stingray Gets Expanded Visible Carbon Fiber Door Intake Trim Availability
As first reported by GM Authority last November, the 2023 Corvette Stingray was made available with the Visible Carbon Fiber door intake trim after being delayed throughout the 2022 model year. Previously, this appearance option was only available on select trims of the 2023 C8 Stingray, but now, availability has been expanded to all trim levels.
Here’s Why Your GMC Sierra 1500 May Have A Front-Axle Clicking Noise
Certain GMC Sierra 1500 owners may notice their pickup emitting a clicking noise around the front axle while driving. Now, a possible cause behind this issue has been identified, as well as the repairs needed to fix it. Per a report from GM TechLink, the front axle clicking issue may...
Here’s The Difference Between 2023 GMC Yukon Galvano And Vader Chrome Trim
For the 2023 model year, the GMC Yukon receives the Denali Ultimate treatment, which has already been applied to the GMC Sierra 1500 and will be introduced on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD. When furnished in this new range-topping trim level, the 2023 GMC Yukon and the two pickup trucks feature the distinctive Vader Chrome accenting. However, the “regular” Yukon Denali features Galvano Chrome accenting. To help distinguish the differences between these exterior accents, here’s a quick breakdown.
Hennessey Introduces Supercharged H700 Corvette Stingray: Video
The new 2023 Corvette Z06 is one very impressive sports car, but now, Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering has released a shot over the bow of the C8 Z06 with a new supercharger package for the C8 Corvette Stingray. Dubbed the H700 package, Hennessey’s new upgrade boosts output from the...
GM Files Patent For Length-Extending Pickup Truck Box
GM has filed a patent application for a dynamically adjustable box design for a pickup truck. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2023/0024934 A1 with the United States Parent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 26th, 2023. The patent was originally filed on July 26th, 2021, and lists Anthony Bernal from Farmington Hill, Michigan, and Orlando Espana from Windsor, California as the inventors.
Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss Teased In GM, Netflix Super Bowl Ad (Video)
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to launch soon, with the 3WT and 4WT trim levels scheduled to debut in Spring 2023, while the range-topping RST First Edition trim will follow later in Fall 2023. Although more Silverado EV variants will follow, GM has been tight-lipped about any major details. Now, the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss has just been teased in a recent GM / Netflix promotion.
