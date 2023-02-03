Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
Trevor Murdoch On Critics Of His NWA World Title Reign, Tyrus Being Champion
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he recently weighed in on both his and Tyrus’ title reigns. Murdoch spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and discussed the reactions to his reign as well as criticism of Tyrus getting a world title run. The show sent us some highlights and you can check those out below:
Hall’s NXT Review – 2.7.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re done with Vengeance Day and just shy of two months away from Stand & Deliver. It looks like we have a title match set up, as Carmelo Hayes stared down Bron Breakker, who retained the NXT Title in the main event. That should give us a clear path to Los Angeles so let’s get to it.
Matt Cardona Responds to Nick Wayne, Says Attempt at Trademarking Zack Ryder Was ‘Denied’
– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Full Results 2.05.23: Speedball Bailey vs. Kenny K Headliner & More
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together was hosted by Hoodslam on February 5 in San Francisco, CA. You can find full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below. *Vipress & James C defeated El Chupacabra & Masha Slamovich. *I Quit Match: “Macdaddy” MYLO defeated Dark Sheik...
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
Nikita Koloff Recalls Turning Down NWA World Title After Wife’s Passing
Nikita Koloff recently discussed when he turned down an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title reign in the 1980s following his wife’s passing. Koloff made an appearance on Busted Open Radio last week and during the discussion he talked about his hiatus from wrestling when his wife Mandy was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, which she ultimately passed away from in 1988 at the age of 26th. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Swerve Strickland On His Feud With Dustin Rhodes, Says It Doesn’t Need a Title Involved
Swerve Strickland and Dustin Rhodes are at odds in AEW, and Strickland recently weighed in on the feud and his plans for dealing with Rhodes. Rhodes came out to make a save for Brian Pillman from a post-match attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates on the latest episode of AEW Rampage and Swerve talked about the situation in an appearance on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out the highlights below:
AKIRA On Who He Wants to Face in MLW, Being Known As a Deathmatch Wrestler
AKIRA is part of the MLW roster, and he recently discussed who he would like to wrestle and more. The MLW star spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On who he wants to face in MLW: “Who do I want to fight?...
Tony Khan Again Expresses Interest In Buying WWE
When it was announced that WWE was in the process of preparing to sell, Tony Khan expressed interest in buying the company. In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Khan once again confirmed that he was interested in having negotiations about buying WWE. He said: “I don’t...
Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”
Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Hit 2023 Lows
AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip to the lowest point of 2023 to date last week. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 406,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 21.4% and 11.4% respectively from the previous Friday’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 458,000.
Angelo Parker Recalls Worrying He Was Close To Dying in Blood & Guts
Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were part of the 2022 Blood & Guts match in AEW, and Parker recalled at one point being concerned about his health due to his bleeding. The two were guests on the latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast and during the discussion, Parker talked about the match that saw him hanging upside down at one point, noting that he had bled so much he thought he might “pass away.” You can check out the highlights below:
Jake Hager Reveals How Talking About a Contract or a Union Could Get You Blacklisted by WWE
– During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, AEW star Jake Hager discussed how he was told when he was in WWE that talking about a union or your contract could get you blacklisted. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jake Hager on how talking about your...
