Lockout lifted for West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.
Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence. “At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.
UHP: Driver dead after 4-vehicle crash near Heber

HEBER, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving four vehicles near Heber City killed one driver and injured at least one other person. The crash happened on U.S. 40, near milepost 13, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “This is near the intersection...
Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
Tiger Woods to design championship golf course at Marcella Club in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tiger Woods announced plans Tuesday to design a championship golf course at Marcella Club in Park City. The 18-hole course from Woods’ TGR Design is scheduled to open in 2025 at the private club on Jordanelle Ridge. It will become the first Woods-designed course in Utah and his first in a mountain setting, according to TGR Design.
Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
Semi-truck catches fire, closes I-84

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — A semi-truck caught fire Monday on Interstate-84 here, briefly closing the freeway while firefighters doused a trailer load of carpet. The fire was likely caused by sparking or heat from the trailer’s undercarriage. “That’s how it was reported to me,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “Brakes and axles can heat up on the big rigs.”
Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
2 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-80 in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle rollover in snowy conditions on Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon in Summit County. Crews responded about 2:55 p.m. to the rollover crash on I-80 at mile marker 140 near...
SLCPD arrest armed suspect after road-rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.
Suspect in Palmer Court apartments stabbing murder taken into custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A murder suspect wanted in the stabbing death Thursday of 34-year-old Charles Alires was taken into custody Saturday evening. Salt Lake City police announced Sunday that suspect Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, had been arrested. Jackman was charged on suspicion...
