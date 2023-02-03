PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tiger Woods announced plans Tuesday to design a championship golf course at Marcella Club in Park City. The 18-hole course from Woods’ TGR Design is scheduled to open in 2025 at the private club on Jordanelle Ridge. It will become the first Woods-designed course in Utah and his first in a mountain setting, according to TGR Design.

