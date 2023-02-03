Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Lockout lifted for West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence. “At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for woman hit by snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical expenses for a 34-year-old woman critically injured Saturday when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon. Samantha Bergman sustained significant face and back injuries in the...
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake Fire crews knock down fire in semi with flammable contents
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb, 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to a truck fire on Friday morning in South Salt Lake. “”E-41, BC-41, E-43 and T-42 responded to a semi fire,” says a South Salt Lake Fire Department social media post. “Crew found highly...
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver dead after 4-vehicle crash near Heber
HEBER, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving four vehicles near Heber City killed one driver and injured at least one other person. The crash happened on U.S. 40, near milepost 13, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “This is near the intersection...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 8, critically injured in fall from schoolyard slide in Stansbury Park
STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old boy was critically injured Monday morning in a fall from a schoolyard slide at Rose Springs Elementary in Stansbury Park. Sgt. Bleazard, Tooele County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily witnesses reported the child was about halfway down the...
Gephardt Daily
Tiger Woods to design championship golf course at Marcella Club in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tiger Woods announced plans Tuesday to design a championship golf course at Marcella Club in Park City. The 18-hole course from Woods’ TGR Design is scheduled to open in 2025 at the private club on Jordanelle Ridge. It will become the first Woods-designed course in Utah and his first in a mountain setting, according to TGR Design.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: More details released after fatal, 4-vehicle crash near Heber City
HEBER CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more details on a Tuesday morning crash near Heber City that killed one driver. At approximately 10:44 a.m., a white Ford F150 pickup was traveling east on US-40 near the intersection of State Route 32.
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
Gephardt Daily
UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
Gephardt Daily
Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
Gephardt Daily
Semi-truck catches fire, closes I-84
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — A semi-truck caught fire Monday on Interstate-84 here, briefly closing the freeway while firefighters doused a trailer load of carpet. The fire was likely caused by sparking or heat from the trailer’s undercarriage. “That’s how it was reported to me,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “Brakes and axles can heat up on the big rigs.”
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Officer observes wrong-way driver on Redwood Road; takes suspect into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City Police officer witnessed a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on Redwood Road and took the pickup driver into custody, officials say. The investigation started at about 6:24 a.m. when the officer, nearby to assist another officer...
Gephardt Daily
Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
Gephardt Daily
2 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-80 in Summit County
PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle rollover in snowy conditions on Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon in Summit County. Crews responded about 2:55 p.m. to the rollover crash on I-80 at mile marker 140 near...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD arrest armed suspect after road-rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect in Palmer Court apartments stabbing murder taken into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A murder suspect wanted in the stabbing death Thursday of 34-year-old Charles Alires was taken into custody Saturday evening. Salt Lake City police announced Sunday that suspect Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, had been arrested. Jackman was charged on suspicion...
