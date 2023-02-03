Read full article on original website
moneysavingmom.com
MKF Collection Lea Vegan Leather Women’s Tote Handbag only $39.99 shipped (Reg. $230!)
This is a fantastic deal on this MKF Collection Lea Vegan Leather Women’s Tote Handbag!. You can get this MKF Collection Lea Vegan Leather Women’s Tote Handbag for just $39.99 shipped when you use the promo code BCMKF645 at checkout!. This is regularly $229 and there are over...
moneysavingmom.com
JBU by Jambu Shoes and Sandals only $14.99 + shipping!
This is a great deal on these JBU by Jambu shoes and sandals!. Wow! You can get JBU by Jambu Shoes and Sandals for only $14.99 today!. There are lots of styles and colors to choose from but hurry – these are selling out quickly. Shipping is free on...
moneysavingmom.com
Men’s Professional Hair Clippers for just $29.99 shipped! (Reg. $50-$60)
Need new men’s hair clippers? Don’t miss this deal! {Sponsored by Limural & Glaker.}. Today only, Amazon has two highly-rated sets of Men’s Professional Hair Clippers on sale for just $29.99 shipped! These are regularly $50-$60, so it’s a nice deal!. These get GREAT 5-star reviews...
moneysavingmom.com
Lip Smacker Flavored Lip Balm Tropic Fever (Pack of 8) only $5.33 shipped!
Grab these Lip Smacker Flavored Lip Balms for frugal gifts!. Amazon has this Lip Smacker Flavored Lip Balm Tropic Fever Pack of 8 for just $5.33 shipped when you clip the 20% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your...
moneysavingmom.com
Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 XL Duffle Bag only $27.72 shipped (Reg. $70!)
Need a new duffle bag? This is a great deal on this Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 XL Duffle Bag!. Under Armour has this Undeniable 5.0 XL Duffle Bag for just $27.72 when you use the promo code SAVE25 at checkout! Plus, shipping is free when you create or sign into your account (it’s free to join).
moneysavingmom.com
Funny Caffeine Kinda Day Sweatshirts only $29.99 shipped!
Jane has these Caffeine Kinda Day Sweatshirts for just $29.99 shipped right now!. Choose from nine designs and four color options. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
moneysavingmom.com
Columbia Girl’s Toddler Switchback II Rain Jackets as low as $16.91 shipped (Reg. $45!)
This is really great deal on this Columbia Switchback Rain Jacket!. Columbia has this Girl’s Toddler Switchback II Rain Jacket for as low as $16.91! And shipping is FREE if you’re a Columbia Rewards Member (it’s free to sign up)!. There are several colors to choose from...
moneysavingmom.com
12-Packs Soda only $3.33 at Dollar General!
Need to stock up on soda for the big game? You can score 12-packs for only $3.33 at Dollar General this week! Here’s how:. Use the $2/3 soda 12-pack cans DG store coupon (exp 2/11) Opt for free in-store pickup. $3.33 each after coupon. Thanks, Hip2Save!
moneysavingmom.com
Living Glow Under Cabinet Rechargeable LED Motion Light Bars, 4-Pack for just $28.49 shipped!
Looking for accent lighting for your kitchen? Don’t miss this great deal!. Today only (2/6), you can get a great deal on this 4-pack of Living Glow Under Cabinet Rechargeable LED Motion Light Bars! Here’s how:. Living Glow Cabinet Lights 4-Pack — $34.99 (on sale) Use code...
moneysavingmom.com
Harper House Numbers only $12.99 shipped!
Complete the final touches of your home with modern numbers for your house. Jane has these Harper House Numbers for just $12.99 shipped right now!. Display these at your doorstep or hang them on the wall to complement the essence of your family’s main gathering place. Psst! We love...
moneysavingmom.com
Clean & Clear Facial Cleanser only $0.38 at Walmart!
Headed to Walmart this week? Pick up Clean & Clear Facial Cleanser for a hot deal!. You can get Clean & Clear Facial Cleanser for just $0.38 at Walmart! Here’s how:. Pay $2.38, Get $2 from Ibotta for buying a Clean & Clear Cleanser (limit 5) $0.38 after coupon...
moneysavingmom.com
Nivea Men’s Shave Foam only $0.64 at Walgreens!
Score Nivea Men’s Shave Foam for only $0.64 at Walgreens!. Pick up Nivea Men’s Shave Foams for just $0.64 at Walgreens this week! Here’s how:. Buy 2 NIVEA Men’s Sensitive Shave Foam 7oz Cans – $3.14 each (regularly $3.49) Get back a $5 Walgreens Cash...
moneysavingmom.com
Free Nexxus Humectress Conditioner at Walgreens!
You can get free Nexxus Humectress Conditioner at Walgreens!. Stop by Walgreens this to score FREE Nexxus Humectress Conditioner! Here’s how:. Use $5/1 Nexxus Hair Product digital coupon (x2/25) Free after coupon. Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!
moneysavingmom.com
52 Weeks of Organizing: The car, door knobs, light switches, and baseboards
I set a goal for 2023 to spend 5 minutes every day decluttering/organizing. I’m sharing 5 minute projects on Instagram each week day, if you’d like to follow along. For those who don’t have Instagram or miss some of my stories, I thought I’d do a recap post here each week with a peek into the organizing/decluttering I did this past week.
