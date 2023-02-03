Read full article on original website
Richmond doctor works to erase stigma around Alzheimer's in Black communities
According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 21% of African Americans age 70 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease.
The touching reason a Virginia bridal shop 'really blessed' these brides
At Leora Bridal in Prince George County, dozens of glittery and glamorous gowns in all shades and styles, can make it hard to pick the perfect gown.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hannah’s Closet Preparing For Its Annual Spring Sale In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Collen Pilon and Robin Pardee, owners of Hannah’s Closet, are gearing up for what has become one of the largest children’s consignment sales in Hampton Roads. Hannah’s Closet will hold its 2023 Spring Sale February 23 through February 25, along with a few presale events prior to the grand event, at the Woodlands Conference Center, located at 159 Visitor Center Dr. in Williamsburg.
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
This center at U of R is offering the chance to see world-class acts
From dance and music to theater and art, you can find it all at the Modlin Center for the Arts. The center found its home on the campus of the University of Richmond.
Give your dog some love at the Richmond SPCA Kissing Booth
Show your dog some love and support other pets in Richmond with the return of the Richmond SPCA Kissing Booth, just in time for Valentine's Day.
Augusta Free Press
Spirit of Virginia award honors corporation focused on affordable housing, support
The first Spirit of the Virginia award in 2023 was presented to the Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation, a metro area community development organization focused on cultivating housing and financial self-sufficiency for primarily Black, Hispanic and women-led households. The mission for the Richmond-based corporation is to build viable, thriving...
Richmond School Board overturned 92% of recommendations to expel students
Last year, the committee heard 46 cases. Board members voted to uphold the administration's recommendation to expel a student for four of those cases.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
Chesterfield, VSU celebrates Black History Month with performances, lectures and more
History is coming alive in Chesterfield County this month, thanks to a variety of programs offered by Virginia State University and the county during the 34th Black History Month Celebration.
aba.com
Black History Month: Maggie L. Walker’s Historic Mission of Financial Empowerment
In 1903, Maggie Lena Walker became the first Black woman to charter a U.S. bank when she opened the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank in Richmond, Virginia, as the bank’s first president. In a classic replay episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by xChange — historian Shennette Garrett-Scott tells the story of Walker and her mission to help Black women find financial empowerment and professional career opportunities.
A dog found starving in Richmond, Virginia
According to WWBT, a local television station, a dog was found starving in Richmond, Virginia. Now Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for help to find out who is responsible for the dog starving with her puppy.
NBC12
‘Makes a world of difference’: Richmond organization sends prosthetic lab to Solomon Islands
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond organization transformed a shipping container into a prosthetic and orthotic lab with a mission to help thousands of people in the Solomon Islands. “This will change the lives of so many people,” said Carolyn Lawrence, one of the founders of the Mission Gait Foundation....
NBC12
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When you call 911 for an emergency, you expect another person to pick up on the other line, but instead, some Richmond residents say they’re being placed on hold or can’t get through at all. Residents like Melissa Gropman are frustrated. Gropman says she...
Animal welfare advocates disappointed bill to declaw cats failed
By Cassandra Loper / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — A proposal to outlaw the declawing of cats, a procedure that animal rights advocates call cruel and unnecessary, failed to advance from a House subcommittee last month. House Bill 1382 would have made cat declawing a $500 civil penalty for the first violation, $1,000 for […] The post Animal welfare advocates disappointed bill to declaw cats failed appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
St. Mary’s, Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ named to national ‘Best Hospitals’ lists
Three Henrico hospitals were among 12 from across Virginia recently recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. The ratings were based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
Dog abandoned ‘near death’ with puppy in Richmond, animal control searching for answers
The mother dog was found "near death" alongside her puppy on the streets of Richmond around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. She barely had a pulse, and had a body temperature of only 90 degrees when she was rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers (VVC) for treatment, RACC said.
