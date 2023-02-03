ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Hannah’s Closet Preparing For Its Annual Spring Sale In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Collen Pilon and Robin Pardee, owners of Hannah’s Closet, are gearing up for what has become one of the largest children’s consignment sales in Hampton Roads. Hannah’s Closet will hold its 2023 Spring Sale February 23 through February 25, along with a few presale events prior to the grand event, at the Woodlands Conference Center, located at 159 Visitor Center Dr. in Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Spirit of Virginia award honors corporation focused on affordable housing, support

The first Spirit of the Virginia award in 2023 was presented to the Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation, a metro area community development organization focused on cultivating housing and financial self-sufficiency for primarily Black, Hispanic and women-led households. The mission for the Richmond-based corporation is to build viable, thriving...
VIRGINIA STATE
aba.com

Black History Month: Maggie L. Walker’s Historic Mission of Financial Empowerment

In 1903, Maggie Lena Walker became the first Black woman to charter a U.S. bank when she opened the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank in Richmond, Virginia, as the bank’s first president. In a classic replay episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by xChange — historian Shennette Garrett-Scott tells the story of Walker and her mission to help Black women find financial empowerment and professional career opportunities.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Animal welfare advocates disappointed bill to declaw cats failed

By Cassandra Loper / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — A proposal to outlaw the declawing of cats, a procedure that animal rights advocates call cruel and unnecessary, failed to advance from a House subcommittee last month. House Bill 1382 would have made cat declawing a $500 civil penalty for the first violation, $1,000 for […] The post Animal welfare advocates disappointed bill to declaw cats failed appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

St. Mary’s, Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ named to national ‘Best Hospitals’ lists

Three Henrico hospitals were among 12 from across Virginia recently recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. The ratings were based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

