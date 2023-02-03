Read full article on original website
Angels: Shohei Ohtani Could Make His First Start at Dodger Stadium This Year
Let the speculation begin.
Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Loves This Dominant LA Starting Rotation
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is excited about the 2023 LA starting rotation of himself, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Noah Syndergaard.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter ranked MLB’s No. 33 prospect by The Athletic’s Keith Law
As pitchers and catchers get set to report on Feb. 16, The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the Top 100 MLB prospects to keep an eye on this season with one Phillie cracking the Top 20 - Andrew Painter. The 20-year-old righty landed in the No. 13 spot on Law’s board...
Dodgers: These Two LA Outfielders Are Expected To Lead the Team In Homers
One projection system named each team's star hitters to keep an eye on this upcoming season.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Diamondbacks Sign Former Phillies to Minor League Deals
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed two former Phillies to Minor League deals.
Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies had a very active offseason, adding Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Matt Strahm and Gregory Soto to their roster. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Phillies in 2023.
Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Addresses Rule Changes Coming to MLB
Freddie Freeman isn’t worried about the pitch clock the MLB is implementing this season
SF Giants sign outfielder Stephen Piscotty to MiLB deal
The SF Giants have reportedly signed former Cardinals and Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty to a minor-league deal.
How the Philadelphia Eagles nearly became the Phoenix Eagles in 1984
Long before advancing to the Super Bowl in Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were close to calling Phoenix their new home.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: February 4
Chicago native and Niles prep school product Greg Luzinski, who signed with the White Sox in 1981 and revitalized his career in the DH spot, retired. Luzinski was dumped at the end of Spring Training 1981 by his lifelong franchise, the Philadelphia Phillies — and the White Sox were all too happy to snap him up. “Bull” hit the ground running, clubbing his way through the strike-shortened 1981 campaign well enough to pile up 21 homers, 68 RBIs, an .841 OPS and a 23rd-place finish in MVP voting. He was every bit as good in 1982, and then had his best traditional-stats season for the White Sox in 1983 (32 homers, 95 RBIs, .854 OPS, 17th in MVP voting) and helped push the South Siders to 99 wins.
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This Summer
A Major League Baseball legend and six-time MLB All-Star Fernando Valenzuela will be given one of baseball's highest honors as the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that they will be retiring his number 34, never to be worn by another Dodger again.
Eagles’ Johnson Shares Groin Injury Update for Super Bowl
Philadelphia’s star right tackle did not practice at all this week ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.
Eagles players deal with the ‘headache’ of a Super Bowl appearance
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive end Robert Quinn was sitting at his locker, enjoying lunch from the cafeteria inside the NovaCare Complex and looking very relaxed. An hour before, the Eagles had held a walkthrough to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and now Quinn was chilling to music coming from a Bluetooth speaker.
