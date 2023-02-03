Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden Show at Mohegan Sun Arena
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The NEPA Home and Garden Show has begun.
It’s the place to be if you need a skilled builder, or you’re looking for quality materials for your next home improvement project.Chris’s adventures at the Home and Garden Show
PA live! show Chris Bohinski visited the show in Wilkes-Barre Township on Friday.
At the home show, Chris speaks with representatives of Olive Wood Crafts, a family-run wood carving affair. They craft kitchenware using beautiful Tunisian olive wood.
The home show is a great place to escape this weekend’s cold weather, with great deals and a breath of spring.
The show is happening all weekend long at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Home and Garden Show also offers engaging seminars like vegetable gardening on a budget.
