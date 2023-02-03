Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden Show at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The NEPA Home and Garden Show has begun.

It’s the place to be if you need a skilled builder, or you’re looking for quality materials for your next home improvement project.

PA live! show Chris Bohinski visited the show in Wilkes-Barre Township on Friday.

At the home show, Chris speaks with representatives of Olive Wood Crafts, a family-run wood carving affair. They craft kitchenware using beautiful Tunisian olive wood.

The home show is a great place to escape this weekend’s cold weather, with great deals and a breath of spring.

The show is happening all weekend long at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Home and Garden Show also offers engaging seminars like vegetable gardening on a budget.

Plus, admission and parking are both free this year.

