With a 12-0 record in Hilton Coliseum, the Cyclones have ridden the “Hilton Magic” to three top-10 wins on their home floor. When playing in Hilton, the Cyclones have looked like the team to beat in the Big 12, but when they hit the road, it has been a different story. Iowa State is currently 2-5 in road games this season and has lost four in a row. These losses have come against No. 2 Kansas and unranked Oklahoma State, Missouri and Texas Tech.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO