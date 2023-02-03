ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Why Chiefs Traded Tyreek Hill to Dolphins Instead of Jets

The receiver signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami ahead of the 2023 season. The Chiefs received a cache of draft picks with their March 2022 trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, and it was very much by design. Before the trade was completed, there were...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WLNS

Browns’ Myles Garrett Dislocates Toe During Pro Bowl Games

The four-time Pro Bowler limped off the field following his turn on the Gridiron Gauntlet obstacle course. The Pro Bowl Games resulted in at least one injury Sunday, with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffering a dislocated toe. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
CLEVELAND, OH
WLNS

Big Game Bound: Super Bowl insights from Geoff Schwartz and Shawne Merriman

We’re counting down the days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.
GLENDALE, AZ
WLNS

Patriots Set to Hire Oregon Assistant Adrian Klemm, per Report

The former offensive lineman was Bill Belichick’s first draft pick in New England. The Patriots are hiring Adrian Klemm away from Oregon as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. Klemm served as Oregon’s offensive line coach, run game coordinator and associate head coach in 2022.
EUGENE, OR
WLNS

Chiefs’ Hunt, Eagles’ Lurie behind Super Bowl-winning teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Clark Hunt proudly held aloft the AFC championship trophy bearing his father’s name, the one signifying that his Kansas City Chiefs were headed back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and reflected that not so long ago, success seemed elusive.
KANSAS CITY, MO

