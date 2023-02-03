Read full article on original website
Why Chiefs Traded Tyreek Hill to Dolphins Instead of Jets
The receiver signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami ahead of the 2023 season. The Chiefs received a cache of draft picks with their March 2022 trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, and it was very much by design. Before the trade was completed, there were...
Browns’ Myles Garrett Dislocates Toe During Pro Bowl Games
The four-time Pro Bowler limped off the field following his turn on the Gridiron Gauntlet obstacle course. The Pro Bowl Games resulted in at least one injury Sunday, with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffering a dislocated toe. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
Mahomes, Hurts understand significance of Super Bowl battle
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is thrilled young aspiring football players all over the world will get to watch two Black quarterbacks face each other for the first time in the Super Bowl. He’s also pleased they get to watch two really, really good quarterbacks.
Big Game Bound: Super Bowl insights from Geoff Schwartz and Shawne Merriman
We’re counting down the days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Patriots Set to Hire Oregon Assistant Adrian Klemm, per Report
The former offensive lineman was Bill Belichick’s first draft pick in New England. The Patriots are hiring Adrian Klemm away from Oregon as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. Klemm served as Oregon’s offensive line coach, run game coordinator and associate head coach in 2022.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Tom Brady’s ‘retirement sand’ auctioning off for $99,990 on eBay
After Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bid his final farewell to football, sand from the "exact spot" of his retirement announcement is up for grabs, but for a price.
How much do NFL Pro Bowl players get paid?
Their earnings — though not as much as what they would have made winning the Super Bowl — are still quite substantial.
Chiefs’ Hunt, Eagles’ Lurie behind Super Bowl-winning teams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Clark Hunt proudly held aloft the AFC championship trophy bearing his father’s name, the one signifying that his Kansas City Chiefs were headed back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and reflected that not so long ago, success seemed elusive.
