roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Gates Co. Commissioners hire interim manager
GATESVILLE – While Gates County officials search for a new manager, the position will be filled in the interim by an individual with vast experience in local government. After spending nearly 90 minutes in closed session to discuss personnel during a special called meeting here Jan. 31, the Gates County Board of Commissioners emerged in open session to approve the hiring of Scott Sauer as county’s interim manager.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton School Board approves land purchase contract
JACKSON – After crossing the hurdles of selecting a location and securing funding from the county commissioners, the Northampton County Board of Education recently approved entering into a land purchase contract. The parcels included in the contract are intended to be the site for a new, centrally-located high school.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
DAQ approves modified permit for Enviva Ahoskie
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a modified air quality permit to Enviva Pellets, LLC – Ahoskie Plant. The Title V permit renewal requires the wood pellet manufacturing facility in Hertford County to install new air pollution control devices that will substantially reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). This equipment includes a regenerative thermal oxidizer and a regenerative catalytic/thermal oxidizer.
Opaque NC review process delays video release in police shooting
Media outlets and others seeking police videos will face a more arduous court process to make those videos public under a North Carolina Court of Appeals opinion released Tuesday. The court’s decision stems from a long-running lawsuit involving WRAL News and other media outlets seeking video from the death of...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Stacy S. Mabine
MURFREESBORO – A memorial service for Stacy S. Mabine, 49, of Murfreesboro, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Second Baptist Creeksville, Murfreesboro. Hertford County Undertakers, Winton, is handling the arrangements. About Cal Bryant. Cal Bryant, a 40-year veteran of the newspaper industry, serves...
WITN
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Experts in the East breakdown the NC Supreme Court rehearing of two cases. When the North Carolina Supreme Court takes up those cases, one political expert from NC State says what they’ll be doing is unheard of. Sheriff's office responds after deputy shoots dog. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sheriff's...
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
WRAL
Bailey police chief fired by town, denies allegations
The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on leave and investigated following reports of misconduct by another officer. The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
cbs17
No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Traffic stop in Enfield leads to weapon charges for 3 men, sheriff’s office says
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in late January led to gun charges for three men, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said. On Jan. 27, a Halifax County sheriff’s deputy saw a brown Chevy SUV displaying a registration plate with a tinted cover concealing the license plate number, the sheriff’s office said.
wcti12.com
Greenville man arrested after early morning burglary attempt
A Greenville man was arrested early Saturday morning after a burglary attempt. Per the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, at 3:54 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence located on Joseph Place in Greenville to a reported first-degree burglary.
cbs17
2 suspects wanted for Dollar General robbery, Nash County sheriff says
SAMARIA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two robbery suspects. The sheriff’s office said the robbery took place on Friday around 9:45 p.m. at the Dollar General in Samaria. Deputies said the suspects are believed to be two...
WITN
U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
WITN
Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where two people were shot Tuesday afternoon leaving one of them dead. The sheriff’s office says around 4:30 p.m., they responded to the report of a shooting on Johnston Road near U.S. 301 in Whitakers.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids police need your help to ID this person suspected in business break-in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are trying to identify the person they say broke into a Roanoke Rapids store and stole items from it. The city’s police department on Tuesday released surveillance images of the person they suspect of breaking into the unidentified business in the downtown Roanoke Avenue area at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 22.
One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant
WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. However, the shooting did not happen at the plant, deputies said.
