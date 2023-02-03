Read full article on original website
investing.com
Oil up as much 4% on Turkey terminal outage, awaits U.S. inventory report
Investing.com - The outage of an oil export terminal after the earthquake in Turkey gave those long on crude the chance to push prices up sharply for a second day in a row on Tuesday, in a bid to close the gap on last week’s torrid selloff. New York-traded...
investing.com
Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery
Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
investing.com
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
Harrowing video shows reporter live on TV as earthquake hits Turkey
Television reporter Yuksel Akalan was broadcasting live from the streets of Malatya, Turkey, after Monday's devastating earthquake when the ground started shaking beneath his feet. Akalan and a group of others on the road are seen taking off down the street as the shaking begins. As the cameraman also turns to run, the sound of a building collapsing can be heard."As we were heading to the rubble to (film) search and rescue efforts, there were two consecutive aftershocks with a loud noise, and the building you are seeing on my left was brought down to earth," Akalan said, according to Reuters. "There was a lot of dust. A local resident is coming and he is covered in dust."The video shows Akalan coming upon a mother and her daughter in the road and helping them evacuate, urging the young girl to remain calm.At least 1,900 people were killed and many more wounded across Turkey and Syria when two separate earthquakes and multiple aftershocks hit the region early Monday. Rescue workers said they expected the death toll to climb.
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in Japan -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations. The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include...
investing.com
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
investing.com
Volkswagen boosts earnings in 2022, high inventory drags down cash flow
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG's earnings margin was at the upper end of its forecast for 2022 at 8.1%, with sales and earnings above 2021 levels despite supply-chain turmoil dragging its net cash flow far below target, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Earnings of 22.5 billion euros ($24.11 billion) put Volkswagen...
investing.com
U.S. appeals court allows higher tariffs on imported steel products
(Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court upheld the imposition of higher tariffs on some imported steel products, reversing a lower court ruling that the Trump administration waited too long to act. Tuesday's 3-0 decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. covers imports of steel derivatives,...
investing.com
Avalanche (AVAX) price is up, but do fundamentals support the rally?
Avalanche (AVAX) witnessed a meteoric start to 2023, gaining 98% in 30 days, and traders are now curious about whether the rally will extend throughout February. AVAX’s year-to-date gains for 2023 have outpaced those of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Recent reasons for AVAX’s rally can be attributed to...
investing.com
Canada's Hut 8 Mining to merge with US Bitcoin to weather crypto downturn
(Reuters) -Canada's Hut 8 Mining Corp will merge with rival US Bitcoin Corp to create a crypto mining giant in North America, consolidating after a steep fall in valuations for the crypto sector that saw high-profile collapses in recent months. The companies said the combined entity will have a market...
investing.com
Dollar edges lower ahead of key Powell speech; Australian dollar soars
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar slipped lower in early European trade Tuesday, consolidating after recent gains ahead of a key speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while the Australian dollar surged after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates. At 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
investing.com
Marketmind: Powell has spoken - bullish or bearish?
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spoken and luckily for bulls and bears, there was something for everyone, so where Asian markets go on Wednesday is something a coin flip. With an expected interest rate rise in...
investing.com
Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...
investing.com
Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
