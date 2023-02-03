ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Five WPIAL teams searching for PIAA gold

Winning a PIAA Team Championship takes a special team. Waynesburg had that type of team in 2021. But when the first round of team matches begins Thursday, five WPIAL teams will be attempting to win the state goal. It won’t be easy, because some of the top teams in the...
WAYNESBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler captures 4th WPIAL rifle championship

The Butler rifle team won a WPIAL team championship for the fourth time Tuesday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. The Golden Tornado finished with a score of 799-49x to edge runner-up Penn-Trafford (798-57x) and Trinity (798-54x). Butler (10-3 overall), which won the Section 4 title at 8-2...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford keeps playoff hopes alive

From the bottom of the section to the WPIAL playoffs?. Penn-Trafford just might pull it off. The Road Warriors did it again. Penn-Trafford, saving its best for last, won for the third time in four games to keep their flickering postseason hopes alive. The Warriors rallied from a slow start...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley boys exceed expectations to challenge for section title

A section title still was within grasp of the Quaker Valley boys basketball team in games at the end of January. The defending WPIAL champion Quakers were tied with South Allegheny atop Section 4-4A with a 6-1 record. QV ended last month 11-5 overall; SA was 15-2. “We have shown...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley girls coming together for stretch run

After a sluggish start, the Quaker Valley girls basketball team quickly picked up steam this season. The Quakers won 11 of 13 games to end the month of January with a 6-1 record in Section 2-4A and 13-6 overall. “I’m pretty pleased with how the team is playing,” QV coach...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Akina Boynton

Nov. 9 was a very special day for many athletes: the opening of the national letter of intent signing period. Freeport senior Akina Boynton joined the fun Jan. 10, agreeing to play soccer at Chatham. “I love the fact that Chatham has a great psychology and art program,” Boynton said....
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Change in weight class has been boost for Kiski Area grad Darren Miller at Bucknell

Two years ago, as a sophomore at Bucknell, wrestler Darren Miller qualified for the NCAA Tournament at 133 pounds. Though he lost his first two matches to exit early, Miller relished his milestone moment and learned some important lessons. “What I learned most is that it’s a tough tournament,” the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley grad Olivia Miller has big goals for her final track and field seasons at Carlow

During her senior season in 2021, Olivia Miller earned the designation of “team mom” from the freshmen on the Carlow women’s track and field team. The moniker was a playful jab at her “old age” as much as it was a nod to her experience and accomplishments. By that point, Miller held school records, had been a conference champion and qualified for NAIA nationals.
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Historian provides overview of early Chartiers Valley railroads

Editor’s note: This article is the first of two parts. These days, the road less traveled is on the rails. By contrast, consider the scenario presented by the guest speaker at the most recent Bridgeville Area Historical Society meeting. “In 1908, there were nine passenger trains each way from...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Feb. 8, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Mardi Gras party planned Saturday in Harrison. Guardian Angels Parish...
TARENTUM, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Where is Jose Perez?

Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Manhattan transfer Jose Perez is not eligible to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season, he is allowed to practice with the team and sit with his teammates on the bench. Perez, a 6’5 guard who was chosen as the preseason Player of...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy