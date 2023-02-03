Read full article on original website
Five WPIAL teams searching for PIAA gold
Winning a PIAA Team Championship takes a special team. Waynesburg had that type of team in 2021. But when the first round of team matches begins Thursday, five WPIAL teams will be attempting to win the state goal. It won’t be easy, because some of the top teams in the...
Butler captures 4th WPIAL rifle championship
The Butler rifle team won a WPIAL team championship for the fourth time Tuesday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. The Golden Tornado finished with a score of 799-49x to edge runner-up Penn-Trafford (798-57x) and Trinity (798-54x). Butler (10-3 overall), which won the Section 4 title at 8-2...
High school roundup for Feb. 6, 2023: Freedom’s Shaye Bailey breaks school record to reach 1,000 points
Coming into Monday night’s game, Freedom’s Shaye Bailey needed 45 points to reach 1,000 for her career. She got them, setting a school single-game scoring record in the process. Bailey scored 51 points, leading Freedom to a 73-42 victory over Aliquippa in Section 1-2A girls basketball. Julz Mohrbacher...
Penn-Trafford keeps playoff hopes alive
From the bottom of the section to the WPIAL playoffs?. Penn-Trafford just might pull it off. The Road Warriors did it again. Penn-Trafford, saving its best for last, won for the third time in four games to keep their flickering postseason hopes alive. The Warriors rallied from a slow start...
Greensburg CC girls rout Clairton but Bears sophomore Iyanna Wade scores 1,000th point
Greensburg Central Catholic rolled out a Spalding TF-1000 Legacy basketball for Monday night’s game against visiting Clairton. It is the ball the WPIAL requires teams to use in the playoffs. The Lady Centurions looked playoff ready but only partially because of the ball they were using. Third-ranked GCC was...
Quaker Valley boys exceed expectations to challenge for section title
A section title still was within grasp of the Quaker Valley boys basketball team in games at the end of January. The defending WPIAL champion Quakers were tied with South Allegheny atop Section 4-4A with a 6-1 record. QV ended last month 11-5 overall; SA was 15-2. “We have shown...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 7, 2023: Class 6A boys basketball playoff picture to shake out
New Castle is 7-1 and in first place in WPIAL boys basketball Section 1-6A with one week left. Its opponent on Tuesday, Pine-Richland, is 1-7 and in the section basement. The other four section teams are fit to be tied. Seeding and a playoff berths are up for grabs in...
Quaker Valley girls coming together for stretch run
After a sluggish start, the Quaker Valley girls basketball team quickly picked up steam this season. The Quakers won 11 of 13 games to end the month of January with a 6-1 record in Section 2-4A and 13-6 overall. “I’m pretty pleased with how the team is playing,” QV coach...
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Akina Boynton
Nov. 9 was a very special day for many athletes: the opening of the national letter of intent signing period. Freeport senior Akina Boynton joined the fun Jan. 10, agreeing to play soccer at Chatham. “I love the fact that Chatham has a great psychology and art program,” Boynton said....
Change in weight class has been boost for Kiski Area grad Darren Miller at Bucknell
Two years ago, as a sophomore at Bucknell, wrestler Darren Miller qualified for the NCAA Tournament at 133 pounds. Though he lost his first two matches to exit early, Miller relished his milestone moment and learned some important lessons. “What I learned most is that it’s a tough tournament,” the...
Ligonier Valley grad Olivia Miller has big goals for her final track and field seasons at Carlow
During her senior season in 2021, Olivia Miller earned the designation of “team mom” from the freshmen on the Carlow women’s track and field team. The moniker was a playful jab at her “old age” as much as it was a nod to her experience and accomplishments. By that point, Miller held school records, had been a conference champion and qualified for NAIA nationals.
Duquesne players look to serve coach Keith Dambrot some more 'gravy' with his 500th win
In a way, the ultimate compliment to Keith Dambrot as he approaches 500 college basketball coaching victories came from one of his peers in the Atlantic 10, LaSalle head coach Fran Dunphy. “To be perfectly honest, I’m surprised he doesn’t have it already because of all the great work that...
Historian provides overview of early Chartiers Valley railroads
Editor’s note: This article is the first of two parts. These days, the road less traveled is on the rails. By contrast, consider the scenario presented by the guest speaker at the most recent Bridgeville Area Historical Society meeting. “In 1908, there were nine passenger trains each way from...
Olivia Kovach is 1st Mt. Pleasant gymnast to make WPIALs in a decade
The last time Mt. Pleasant was represented in gymnastics, Olivia Kovach was an infant. Brittany Ruggeri was a WPIAL medal winner for Mt. Pleasant in 2011 and ’12. Now 14 years old, Kovach now is a highly competitive freshman gymnast. And what a remarkable representative she has been. Kovach...
Freeport pitcher Rape uses showcase to catch eye of Penn State, commits to Nittany Lions
A showcase in New Jersey in July changed the landscape of Freeport sophomore Dustin Rape’s baseball career. It is where the left-handed pitcher hit 90 mph on a radar gun for the first time, and he caught the eye of some major Division-I baseball coaches, including Penn State assistant Dallas Burke.
Iconic Kings restaurant chain down to just 5 locations since 2015 sale
Kings Family Restaurants, an iconic Western Pennsylvania chain that once boasted 30 locations and created a darker counter-confection to its rival’s Smiley Cookie, has been whittled down to just five sites. Patrons who went to the Kings at 315 Hyde Park Road in Allegheny Township on Sunday learned the...
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
The Stroller, Feb. 8, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Mardi Gras party planned Saturday in Harrison. Guardian Angels Parish...
Early Win Total Line for Pitt Released
247Sports has already released a win total line for the Pitt Panthers.
voiceofmotown.com
Where is Jose Perez?
Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Manhattan transfer Jose Perez is not eligible to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season, he is allowed to practice with the team and sit with his teammates on the bench. Perez, a 6’5 guard who was chosen as the preseason Player of...
