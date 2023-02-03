ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Top 10 Brooks & Dunn Songs

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y12Xj_0kbpyJKc00

Brooks & Dunn defined a decade. The dynamic duo – made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn – helped shape country music in the 1990s, serving up twanging licks and infectious hooks with each new hit.

As the era shifted into a new millennium, there wasn’t a whisper of aughts country that didn’t echo with their chromed-up cowboy style. To this day, the pair are the standard, their songs continually covered and their showmanship constantly emulated.

Here are 10 Brooks & Dunn tunes that showcase their staying power.

10. “Hard Workin’ Man”

I’m a hard, hard workin man / I got it all on the line / For a peace of the promised land / I’m burnin’ my candle at both ends / Bout the only way to keep the fire goin’ / Is to outrun the wind, plays the duo’s “Hard Workin’ Man” against a backdrop of crying strings and ear-grabbing keys.

The lead single from their 1993 album of the same name is a fiery honky tonk-tinged salute to hard workers everywhere.

9. “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You”

The way you look, the way you laugh / The way you love with all you have / There ain’t nothing ’bout you / That don’t do something for me, goes the swoon-worthy chart-topper, “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You.”

The sultry 2001 hit flips the traditional country love song on its head, saying “I love everything about you” in a refreshed way.

8. “Hillbilly Deluxe”

While country music is overflowing with them, “Hillbilly Deluxe” is a good ole boy anthem like no other.

Hillbilly deluxe, slick pick-up trucks / Big timin’ in a small town / Stirrin’ it up right about sundown / Black denim and chrome / To the bone with a little homegrown / Country girl cuddled up / Hillbilly deluxe, plays the 2006 hot country hit against a souped-up arrangement of luscious steel guitar and commanding drums.

7. “Red Dirt Road”

The pair can put a refreshing spin on nearly any country topic, like with their 2003 staple, “Red Dirt Road.” The duo sings of being shaped by small-town life throughout the track.

It’s where I drank my first beer / It’s where I found Jesus / Where I wrecked my first car / I tore it all to pieces, the chorus plays. I learned the path to heaven / Is full of sinners and believers / Learned that happiness on earth / Ain’t just for high achievers / I’ve learned, I’ve come to know / There’s life at both ends / Of that red dirt road.

6. “Play Something Country”

The duo also know a thing or two about a party anthem. Their good-timin’ tune, “Play Something Country,” is all fire and feist.

Crank up the band, play the steel guitar / Hank it up a little, let’s rock this bar / Threw back a shot; yelled: “I’m a George Strait junkie / Ha-ooh-hoo, play something country / Ha-ooh-hoo, aw, play something country,” plays the thrilling chorus against a rollicking country-rock arrangement. The tune was supposedly inspired by their tour mate at the time, fellow country torchbearer Gretchen Wilson.

5. “Brand New Man”

I saw the light I’ve been baptized / By the fire in your touch and the flame in your eyes / I’m born to love again / I’m a brand new man

The opening lines of “Brand New Man” are not just singable. They’re screamable. With its simple composition, but addictive lyrics, the duo’s 1991 debut single has been one of their most enduring songs.

4. “How Long Gone”

Tell me how long gone are you gonna be? the pair ask in the deeply personal 1998 classic, “How Long Gone.” Again, another Brooks & Dunn spin on a common theme, the mid-tempo ballad is one of heartache, longing, and the unanswered questions that accompany a love lost.

3. “My Maria”

My Maria / Don’t you know I’ve come a long, long way / I been longin’ to see her when she’s around / She takes my blues away, opens the hit, “My Maria,” a twanging lullaby full of passion and steel.

The duo’s 1996 cover of the B. W. Stevenson tune took off like a shot, quickly becoming a Hot Country No. 1 and winning them the 1997 Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

2. “Neon Moon”

Now if you lose your one and only / There’s always room here for the lonely / To watch your broken dreams dance / In and out of the beams of a neon moon, plays the brooding barroom ballad, “Neon Moon.”

From their impressive debut album, Brand New Man, “Neon Moon” is an enduring country classic that we dare you not to sing along to.

1. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”

Yeah, heel, toe, do-si-do come on baby let’s go boot scootin’ / Oh Cadillac blackjack, baby meet me outback we’re gonna boogie / Oh get down, turn around, go to town, boot scootin’ boogie, plays another irresistible hit, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

The rocking country standard and Brooks & Dunn are inseparable. There couldn’t possibly be one without the other.

Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

Comments / 4

Related
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
musictimes.com

Priscilla Presley Net Worth 2023

Priscilla Presley led an incredible life, which was undoubtedly reflected in her enormous wealth. Despite being married to Elvis, who was already making a lot of money, she created her own empire. Priscilla formerly served as the chairman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, and Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth...
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
American Songwriter

Who Wrote the Song “Mary, Did You Know?

When considering the origin story of Christmas, the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” comes quickly to mind. While the holiday, which celebrates the birth of the historical and religious figure Jesus Christ, has become a popular day for gift-giving, it is also, if you share in this faith, the day that changed the course of history.
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
TEXAS STATE
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000

I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy