Malibu, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

#8 Waves Set to Battle #2 UNC to Begin ITA Indoors

MALIBU, California – In a rematch of the 2022 NCAA quarterfinals and the 2021 NCAA semifinals, the #8 Pepperdine women's tennis program heads to Seattle for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships to take on a familiar foe in #2 North Carolina. MATCH 3: #8 Pepperdine (2-0) vs. #2...
Men's Golf Travels to Hawai'i for Amer Ari Invitational

MALIBU, Calif. — This week, the #14 Pepperdine men's golf team heads to Hawai'i for the Amer Ari Invitational, a tournament the Waves previously won in 2020. EVENT INFO — The Amer Ari Invitational will be held at the par-72, 6,875-yard Hapuna Golf Course in Waimea, Hawai'i. There will be 18 holes of golf each day between Wednesday and Friday (Feb. 8-10). Live scoring will be available via Golfstat.
Waves Hit the Road for Two WCC Games

MALIBU, Calif. – The ​​Pepperdine women's basketball team will begin its final West Coast Conference road trip this week visiting BYU and San Diego. GAME #24: Thursday (Feb. 9) at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah: Pepperdine (7-16, 2-11) at BYU (12-11, 7-5) at 6 PM PT/7 PM MT.
Women's Swim and Dive Set to Defend PCSC Title This Week

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program competes in its biggest meet of the season starting on Wednesday, heading to nearby Monterey Park looking to defend its 2022 team title at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships. Meet 16: Wednesday through Saturday (February 8-11) at Swim...
