MALIBU, Calif. — This week, the #14 Pepperdine men's golf team heads to Hawai'i for the Amer Ari Invitational, a tournament the Waves previously won in 2020. EVENT INFO — The Amer Ari Invitational will be held at the par-72, 6,875-yard Hapuna Golf Course in Waimea, Hawai'i. There will be 18 holes of golf each day between Wednesday and Friday (Feb. 8-10). Live scoring will be available via Golfstat.

MALIBU, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO