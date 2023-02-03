3 South Carolina football players suspended

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Three University of South Carolina football players were suspended from the program Friday.

Freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose, and Cameron Upshaw were suspended.

“Our student-athletes know what is expected of them,” said head football coach Shane Beamer. “They know that both the University and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”

Rose enrolled at USC in January 2022 and was redshirted for last season while Rhames and Upshaw were part of the 2023 recruiting class and were enrolled last month.

The program did not give a reason for the three suspensions.

