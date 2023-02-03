Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Circle K proposes store at Elevation Pointe in St. Johns
Circle K Stores Inc. proposes to develop a Circle K convenience store and gas pumps in Elevation Pointe at southwest Florida 16 and Elevation Parkway in St. Johns County. Elevation Premium Pointe LLC is the owner. The 4,625-square-foot structure is proposed on 2.01 acres. Atlantic Retail – Orlando announced Jan....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northeast Florida building permits in 2023 off 53% from a year ago
The Northeast Florida Builders Association reported that housing permits in January fell to 847 from 1,052 in December, a 19% drop. Compared to January 2022, when 1,457 permits were issued, the decline is 53%. The trade group said the decline reflects that of January 2019 before the 2020 pandemic. In...
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
businessobserverfl.com
Push for constitutional amendment to change increases in homestead assessments
A Miami legislator has proposed a constitutional amendment that would change how much a property’s assessed value can go up each year. The amendment would cap the allowable increase in the assessment of a homestead property to 2%, down from the current 3%. Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami-Dade, says the...
Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies
Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
insiderupg.com
Florida Rejects New AP African American Studies Course
In mid-January, Florida rejected an Advanced Placement course covering African American studies, citing its abundance of “Critical Race Theory.” This is following rules adopted by the state’s Board of Education in mid-2021 that limits students’ exposure to race education. But this limiting of education isn’t new,...
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
southfloridareporter.com
The Importance of School Systems in Florida
As the third most populous state in the United States, Florida is home to millions of students and families who rely on strong school systems to provide quality education and opportunities for success. Despite the significant role that schools play in shaping the future of Florida’s youth, many challenges and disparities continue to exist within the state’s education system.
BET
Miami’s Black Affairs Board Chair Apologizes To Florida Governor After Board Member Called Him ‘Racist’
Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board apologized Friday (Feb. 3) to Gov. Ron DeSantis days after a member called him a racist, explaining that the member’s comment didn’t reflect the views of the entire group. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, leader of the community advocacy group, said at...
fsunews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis proposes Teacher’s Bill of Rights to promote teacher empowerment
On Jan. 23, 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed a new education package that would be implemented in an attempt to combat the shortage of teachers throughout the state of Florida. Proposed in Jacksonville, the new Teacher’s Bill of Rights would set aside $1 billion to be invested into teacher...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Florida State Foods | 15 Famous Dishes From Florida
Welcome to the Sunshine State of Florida! Florida is the perfect destination for a family vacation or a relaxing getaway because of its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and fun-filled theme parks. But that is not all. The state of Florida is also known for its delicious food! From fresh seafood...
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
The latest on COVID in Florida: It's looking up, but sewage counts rising in 3 counties
The latest COVID-19 wave continues to recede across Florida. Here’s what the latest data says:. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,008 COVID-positive patients, the fewest since Christmas, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department reported Friday. How many cases this week?. State health officials logged 21,062 new cases this week,...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple stores
Bad news for Floridian fans of Office Depot with news that the popular office retailer is closing multiple locations across the state. The first Office Depot to close is one in Jacksonville, which will close its doors on Saturday, February 4.
