GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For over a decade the Grand Rapids Griffins have partnered with the Girl Scouts of Michigan shore to shore. This year is extra special because the Girl Scout Night with the Griffins is also on the same night as Disney Princess night. Girl Scouts and their guests get to enjoy special priced tickets to the game as well as the opportunity to participate in fun pregame activities. Scouts will also receive a special patch that they can request to pick up before the game at the special pregame event.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO