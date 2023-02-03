Read full article on original website
Related
thebrewermagazine.com
Making Seasonal Releases Work For Your Brewery
The flurry of announcements heralding the arrival of winter releases has been rolling in, with Seattle-based Pike Brewing Company among the latest to begin promoting their new seasonal offerings. Pike head brewer Leslie Shore told Brewer Magazine that limited release beers afford them the opportunity to stretch their creative muscles...
thebrewermagazine.com
White Labs Adds WLP001 Dry to Fermentation Portfolio
White Labs liquid yeast has been a stalwart among home and professional brewers for decades, and the introduction of its new dry yeast format gives brewers another convenient option to add to their brewing toolbox. Although liquid yeast remains the superior option for complex flavor and impressive fermentation aromas, the...
thebrewermagazine.com
Chuckanut Releases Barrel-Aged Barleywine
After Chuckanut Brewery and Whatcom County’s North Fork Brewery got together at South Nut to collaborate on a Barleywine, Chuckanut decided to put some of the beer into Westland Distilleries whiskey barrels as part of an exchange project. The oak whiskey barrels will be returned empty back to Westland who will then fill them with one of their distilled products. Meanwhile Chuckanut has kegged off the Barrel Aged Barleywine and hand bottled 500ML bottles in very limited amounts to be released on February 10, just in time for Super Bowl weekend! The release party will be held at P. Nut Beer Hall in Portland and South Nut Tap Room in Burlington (Skagit Valley). P. Nut will also have Pacific Ice Smoked Fish team and Farmer and The Beast Smash Burgers on hand for a great pairing to the Barrel Aged Barleywine.
Comments / 0