After Chuckanut Brewery and Whatcom County’s North Fork Brewery got together at South Nut to collaborate on a Barleywine, Chuckanut decided to put some of the beer into Westland Distilleries whiskey barrels as part of an exchange project. The oak whiskey barrels will be returned empty back to Westland who will then fill them with one of their distilled products. Meanwhile Chuckanut has kegged off the Barrel Aged Barleywine and hand bottled 500ML bottles in very limited amounts to be released on February 10, just in time for Super Bowl weekend! The release party will be held at P. Nut Beer Hall in Portland and South Nut Tap Room in Burlington (Skagit Valley). P. Nut will also have Pacific Ice Smoked Fish team and Farmer and The Beast Smash Burgers on hand for a great pairing to the Barrel Aged Barleywine.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO